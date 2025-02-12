CSUSM Baseball starts season strong with four-game sweep

Baseball season is officially underway, and the CSUSM Cougars are making their presence known in the non-conference games. The team kicked off the season in dominant fashion, sweeping a four-game series against Saint Martin’s and starting 4-0 for the first time since 2019.

On January 21, 2025, CSUSM opened the season with an impressive 9-1 victory. After Saint Martin’s took an early 1-0 lead, the Cougars quickly responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The offense stayed hot with key contributions from Hayden Tregidga, Ethan Rivera, and Cameron Mahaffy, who launched a solo home run in the sixth inning. Pitcher Spencer Anderson earned the win, striking out six batters over five strong innings, while the bullpen kept Saint Martin’s scoreless the rest of the way.

The following day featured a doubleheader, and CSUSM’s bats remained on fire. In the first game, the Cougars overcame an early five-run deficit to pull off a thrilling 17-13 victory. Tregidga sparked the comeback with a three-run homer, while Mahaffy delivered a game-changing grand slam in the sixth inning. Strong relief pitching from Porter Robinson helped seal the win.

The second game was suspended due to darkness in the seventh inning, with CSUSM holding a narrow 6-5 lead. When play resumed the next day, reliever Nolan Long wasted no time, delivering three consecutive strikes to close out the game. Offensive highlights included a two-run homer from Tregidga and a solo shot from Marco Pirruccello, helping the Cougars secure their third straight win.

In the series finale, CSUSM left no doubt, rolling to a 12-5 victory to complete the four-game sweep. Garrett Teunissen led the offense with three hits and three RBIs, while Tyler Weaver and Evan Scalley also provided key contributions at the plate. The Cougars scored in six different innings, showcasing their relentless offensive power.

The team’s strong start put them on the verge of history, as a 5-0 record would have marked the best start in program history. However, in their next matchup against Colorado Mines, CSUSM fell just short, losing a hard-fought 9-7 battle. Mines jumped out to an early lead, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning, but the Cougars fought back, with Phoenix Sommay scoring on a Garrett Teunissen sacrifice fly. They chipped away with runs in the third, sixth, and seventh, highlighted by Hayden Tregidga’s two-run homer and strong relief pitching from Nolan Long.

The game was a nail-biter, with tension building throughout as CSUSM relentlessly battled back at the deficit. Despite closing the gap to 9-7, CSUSM’s rally fell short, but it showcased their resilience and determination as they fought until the very end, highlighting their potential for future success.

Despite the setback, CSUSM’s 4-1 start has proven they are a force to be reckoned with this season. The Cougars’ next home game isn’t for 15 days when they begin the CCAA regular season play with Cal State Dominguez on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. Be sure to come out and support the Cougars as they look to build on their early success. Go Cougars!