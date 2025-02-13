Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Performance: A Political Statement

Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance was illuminating, powerful, and symbolic. It is no secret that Kendrick is a lyrical genius, but also a master performer. Many people were anticipating his performance to comment on the current state of America: politically divided, and to take it as another opportunity to diss Drake. He surpassed everyone’s expectations.

As the halftime performance starts, an overview of the field is shown. It shows the buttons of a game controller, setting the scene for the entire performance. A theory people have created is that the game controller symbolizes America, and that the population is being controlled by the government. There have been varying arguments made against the set up, but regardless, many people find the message to be powerful.

Samuel L. Jackson opens as Uncle Sam, the personification of the United States. Samuel L. Jackson, a Black man, opening as the face of America is a powerful statement. He claims back power by taking the form of an important figure in American history.

Kendrick is seen sitting on a 1987 Buick GNX, a nod to Kendrick’s new album “GNX” and his birth year. He also has a large silver chain around his neck with a lowercase “a,” an acknowledgement to his lyrical diss towards Drake, “a minor” in his hit song “Not Like Us.” Kendrick opens with the powerful line, “The revolution is about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy,” a play on Gil-Scott Heron’s words “The revolution will not be televised.” Kendrick’s words carry a new meaning due to the newly elected president, Donald J. Trump, being present at the Superbowl. With his recent election spreading national fear and division, the people of America have taken it into their own hands to start a revolution of their own. People are partaking in walk outs, protests, and mass boycotts across multiple brands. Kendrick’s words bring light to the revolution that is happening in current time.

He then plays “Squabble Up” from “GNX” before Uncle Sam comes out again. He criticizes Kendrick for being “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto.” His words come out as a critique of the music Kendrick is singing, making a clear statement that his music is not what America wants to hear. He tells Kendrick to “tighten up,” a way of telling him to conform to America’s expectations.

“HUMBLE” begins to play with a powerful image, Kendrick’s dancers forming into the American flag with a divide down the middle. There has been a strong political divide in America throughout the last couple elections, and it has been more apparent since the 2024 election. Many people feel targeted and alienated by American culture. America is no longer the land of freedom for marginalized groups, not when there is a President actively plotting against them, hence the divide.

Kendrick then goes to play other hit songs like “DNA” and “euphoria,” playing more of the music that America does not “approve” of.

“Man at the Garden” plays with some of Kendrick’s dancers behind him, sitting at a lamp post. Uncle Sam comments, “See you got your homeboys with you. The old culture cheat code. Score keeper, deduct one life.” Uncle Sam directly references America’s trend of police brutality against Black people. And as the embodiment of the United States, the statement hits deep.

Kendrick plays “peekaboo” before teasing “Not Like Us,” saying he knows how “they like to sue” a massive dig at Drake. Drake is no stranger to suing record labels, and Kendrick is aware of that. Kendrick anticipates the drama and legal trouble he would get into for performing the diss track on one of the biggest platforms in America.

Kendrick sings “luther” with his guest star SZA, along with “All the Stars.” It was a stunning performance that many people had been waiting for.

After the abrupt change in music, Uncle Sam appears again.

“That’s what I’m talking about. That’s what America wants. Nice, calm. You’re almost there. Don’t mess this-”

Uncle Sam exclaims that this is the type of music America approves of. They like music that is soft and mellow, not music that represents the culture they strive to oppress. America wants the music that they consume to fit into the box that they created.

“Not Like Us” is teased again. Not only is Kendrick standing against American culture but also rejecting the advice he was given. He was advised to not include “Not Like Us” in his performance due to the legal trouble it would bring him, as well as the backlash he would receive from Drake’s fans.

“Forty acres and a mule this is bigger than the music.”

Kendrick references the promise America made to those who were enslaved. The formerly enslaved population was promised forty acres of land to each family. But after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, the promise was taken back. It was one of the many short-lived treaties America has made to those in the minority.

Kendrick goes on to perform the song, taking the song to diss Drake on multiple levels. He has a stadium of thousands of people singing along with him, calling out Drake for predatory behavior. To add to it, Kendrick has Serena Williams, one of Drake’s ex’s, on stage dancing along to the diss track. Not only is Serena Williams getting her own revenge toward Drake but also taking back some of her power while Crip Walking.

Back in 2012 when Serena Williams won an Olympic gold medal in London, she was shown to Crip Walk after her victory. Serena was heavily criticized for the dance as many people accused her of glorifying gang culture, claiming the dance was inappropriate to do on national television. Serena made her comeback at the Super Bowl, crip walking in front of millions of people while looking directly into the camera. Not only was her presence a jab toward Drake, but also to those who scrutinized her back in 2012.

The last song Kendrick plays is “tv off,” bringing out Mustard, a record producer. Many people believe that Kendrick playing “tv off” as his last song was symbolic. Many believe he is telling people to turn away from their screens and reflect on what is happening in the world. With a new presidency, new administration, new executive orders and the power being taken away from the people, there is work to be done by citizens. There must be unity, structure, and reliance on one another.

While Kendrick has yet to confirm theories, there are blatant metaphors within his performance that do not need confirmation. Kendrick’s performance will go down in history as one of the most memorable, controversial, and stunning acts of art done at the Superbowl.

Those who do not see the value in his actions and words must reflect on the state of the world first.