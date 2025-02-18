‘Who’s Going to Stand Up for Us?’: SJP Members Respond to Trump’s New Promises

On January 30, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order that may affect or deport international students involved in pro-Palestine protests.

This executive order also promised to protect the civil rights of our Jewish citizens.

“I will…quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before,” Trump said.

CSUSM SJP members Megan Angkiangco and Eric Bullock gave comments on this issue.

Angkiangco says Trump’s wording already turns him away from other perspectives and worldviews with the use of the phrase “Hamas sympathizers.”

“Instead of acknowledging the [Palestinian] genocide, [Trump is] attacking our first amendment rights,” Angkiangco said.

Angkiangco and Bullock concur that Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organizations across college campuses have made great effort to follow guidelines.

“We have a lot more to lose,” Angkiangco said. “He’s talking about deporting students who are using the first amendment right legally but [look at how] he has pardoned January 6 protestors who were trespassing illegally.”

Angkiangco and Bullock go on to express their frustration with hypocrisy from the government. They believe the Trump administration is hurting students who are trying to fight for what’s good.

Bullock said Trump wants to stifle students as best he can.

Regardless of Trump, Angkiangco and Bullock say SJP members are all aware of the risk they are taking participating in SJP. Their student organization is a unique group on campus, fighting for an issue that is often drenched in politics rather than seen from a compassionate lens.

Angkiangco says any backlash they receive including from President Trump fuels them even more to stand up for what’s right.

“ “It seems like the government is not standing up for the people so who’s going to stand up for us? The people then.” — Megan Angkiangco

Angkiangco and Bullock say SJP plans to hold more events to foster more connections and community in a time of distance, division, and a lack of resources from the government.

Angkiangco and Bullock, among other SJP members, are happy to take on more responsibilities their international peers could not in fear of deportation.

“We can see the impacts of what [Trump] says on our campus, it creates more division when there shouldn’t be,” Angkiangco said.

“The best way to lose your rights is to only care about your own,” Bullock said.

Angkiangco agrees; she believes there is a lack of empathy in a time where there should be.

SJP hopes to provide resources to fellow students, share knowledge, and not force others to believe what they believe or start arguments because, according to Angkiangco, “Trump is attacking everyone.”

SJP is interested in helping their community, especially those in vulnerable places and those under attack from the government.