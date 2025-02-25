Learn How CSU Policies Protect Students from ICE

On various occasions, CSUSM administration has voiced its mission to protect the rights of all campus community members, regardless of immigration status.

There are already CSU policies about the presence of federal immigration officers on CSU campuses. Here’s how they apply to CSUSM.

Will University Police Officers work with federal immigration officers?

The University Police Department (UPD) will not contact, detain, question, or arrest an individual based on suspected immigration status or to determine an individual’s immigration status. In addition, the UPD will not collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to investigate, detain, or arrest individuals for violation of immigration law. University Police are responsible for receiving and responding to any Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity on campus. They must verify the legality of any warrant, court order, or subpoena. UPD will only permit access to nonpublic areas of campus if ICE officers present a valid judicial warrant.

If you encounter ICE on campus, immediately do the following:

Direct the immigration officers to University Police so they can validate any request. University Police are located in the Public Safety Building at 425 La Moree Road .

Report the activity to University Police by calling (760)-750-4567 or to Erika Gravett, the Associate Vice President of Human Resources by calling (760)-750-4437.

Can CSU SM administration prevent federal immigration enforcement officers from coming onto campus or entering CSU SM property?

No, CSUSM is a public university. ICE officers are allowed in public areas and CSUSM administration does not have the authority to prohibit them from enforcing federal immigration law in public areas on campus.

However, public access is limited, and ICE officers are prohibited from entering nonpublic areas without a judicial warrant or court order.

Nonpublic areas include classrooms (while class is in session), faculty offices, research laboratories, etc.

Note: All requests for collaboration with immigration agencies for non-enforcement activities require prior approval to assure compliance with CSUSM policies and rules.

Will CSUSM share students or faculty’s personal information with federal immigration enforcement officers?

CSUSM will not allow ICE officers to access personal information This includes immigration status about students, faculty, and staff without a judicial warrant. All requests for private information about students are protected by FERPA.

Can CSUSM stop federal immigration enforcement officers from attending University Career Fairs?

No, the campus cannot bar ICE, CPB or DHS from participating in career fair activities. However, CSUSM administration should alert the Dreamer Resource Center coordinators to the dates and times when said officials will be present.

For more information on the above policies, click here.

To learn more about the resources available for undocumented students, click here and visit www.csusm.edu/undocumented