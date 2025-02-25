HIGHLIGHT: Discover New Clubs Beyond the Student Org Fair

On January 30, CSUSM’s Student Leadership & Involvement Center organized the student organization fair. CSUSM now hosts over 130 organizations and clubs on campus. This spring semester, CSUSM has gained 22 new clubs. Here are the highlights.

Colorstack Chapter

This organization helps Black and Latinx Students get involved in their careers by offering workshops, networking event and community support. IG: @colorstackcsusm

Fashion Club

This organization provides students with a community to explore and learn about their personal style, fashion history. They also value sustainable and ethical practices in fashion. They plan to discuss fashion trends and visit thrift stores or fashion shows in weekly meetings. IG: @csusm.fashion

GoPH

The Graduate Organization of Public Health value accountability, community, diversity, excellence, integrity, inclusivity, and relevance. This organization focuses on growing the health and wellness within CSUSM student body and communities. IG: @csusmgoph

Harmony Hacks

Harmony Hacks is a club to promote school girls to build their coding and computing skills, hoping to build a supporting community for women in computing. Meetings: biweekly, either Tuesdays or Thursdays during U-hour in University Hall 221. Contact: [email protected]. IG: @csusmharmonyhacks

M.E.Ch.A de CSUSM

Movimient Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlan de CSUSM encourages Chicanx to further their education and strive for economic, educational and political equality. They also create awareness for their community and extend their services to their community. Meetings: every Tuesday from 3:30pm to 4:45pm in SBSB 4211. IG: @mecha_csusm

Male Scholars Association

This club guides men to happy, healthy and helpful lives by meeting every Thursday from 11am to 1pm.This is not only a club for men but for everyone to promote growth within themselves. Contact: [email protected]. IG @tmsa.csusm

Movie Club

This club allows people to come together and celebrate their passion for cinematography in a comfortable and safe environment. In their meetings, they will discuss the art of cinema. IG: @csusmmovieclub

Salsa SM

Salsa SM want to be able to provide a welcoming environment to explore at in dances starting at salsa, learn and practice the art of salsa, create strong relationships and friendships through dance, allow students to feel confident enough to dance outside the club. They meet every Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 in Clarke Field House. IG: @csusm_salsa

If you are interested in learning more, visit CSUSM Clubs and Organizations.

Full List of New Clubs

AI Club

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Student Union (APIDA Student Union)

ColorStack Chapter

Expression Through Art

Fashion Club

French Club

Global Studies Club

Golf Club

Graduate Organization of Public Health (GoPH)

Harmony Hacks

Linguistics Collective

M.E.Ch.A de CSUSM

Male Scholars Association

Movie Club

Rec Jams

Rugby Club

Salsa SM

SMARTS = Students Making Adversity Resiliency Their Strengths

Student Supporting Israel (SSI)

Students for Justice In Palestine

Vegan/Vegetarian Club

Women In Cybersecurity