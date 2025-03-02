CSUSM Sports Report 02/24/2025-03/02/2025

Welcome back Cougars! Here is a rundown of what happened in CSUSM sports this week.

Baseball

The CSUSM baseball team had a hard-fought series against Cal State LA, featuring extra innings, dominant pitching, and a late-game rally to split the four-game set.

On Friday, the Cougars battled into the 13th inning but fell just short in an 8-7 loss. Saturday’s doubleheader at ELAC Baseball Field saw mixed results. CSUSM secured a 7-0 victory in the opener behind Jordan Townley’s season-high 7.0 scoreless innings and a two-run homer from Mateo Lake. However, Cal State LA responded with a 6-0 shutout in the second game.

The series concluded on Sunday with an exciting 7-6 win for CSUSM, powered by a six-run rally in the eighth inning. Hayden Tregidga’s two-run homer ignited the comeback, followed by key hits from Marco Pirruccello, Tyler Weaver, and Fisher Pyatt. Despite a late push by LA, the Cougars held on for the victory, securing a series split, their first against LA since 2022.

Up next, CSUSM returns to non-conference play, hosting No. 3 Tampa in a four-game series starting Friday, March 7, at 2 p.m.

Softball

The No. 14 Cal State San Marcos softball team went 1-3 in a four-game series against RV San Francisco State over the weekend. The Cougars dropped both games on Friday, falling 6-1 and 4-3, with Olivia Rivera hitting her first collegiate home run in Game 2. CSUSM bounced back on Saturday, winning the opener 7-6 behind Jillian Albayati’s two-run homer and Aneesa Arredondo’s three RBIs, before falling 7-2 in the series finale. The Cougars now hold a 14-6 overall record and 4-4 in CCAA play.

The Cougars will travel to Biola on Tuesday, March 4, to make up their postponed doubleheader on February 15.

Men’s Golf

The Cal State San Marcos men’s golf team finished fourth place at the Battle in the Desert, posting a 4-over 868 (296-284-288) after three rounds at Rams Hill Golf Club. Arman Rahgozar and Jason McElroy led the Cougars, both finishing tied for 13th with a 2-under 214.

Looking ahead, CSUSM will compete in the Tim Tierney’s Pioneer Shootout at Corica Park Golf Club in Alameda on March 10-11.

Women’s Golf

Madison Murr claimed the individual title at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout, winning a playoff after finishing with a 5-under 139 (68-71). The No. 9 Cal State San Marcos women’s golf team placed third overall with a 15-over 591. Murr led the field in Par 4 and secured her third medalist honor this season. Diana Delgado and Makenna Cabardo tied for 31st at 8-over 152, while Regan Barton and Abby Sickles tied for 35th at 9-over 153.

The Cougars will next compete in the CSUSM Fujikura Invitational, which will be held March 10-11 at Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista.

Men’s Basketball

The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team ended its season with an 87-60 loss to No. 20 Chico State on Saturday. Despite 11 points each from Veljko Muntilak, Keavie Love, and Kyelin King, the Cougars struggled in the second half as Chico shot 64.3% and dominated in rebounds and fast-break points.

Women’s Basketball

Camille Johnson’s buzzer-beating putback lifted the Cal State San Marcos women’s basketball team to a 57-55 win over Cal Poly Humboldt on Thursday, February 27. Tatum Tamashiro led with 21 points, including a career-high six 3-pointers, while Rose Morse added 13 points, and Johnson contributed 10 points and six rebounds. The Cougars, who extended their win streak over the Jacks to nine games, moved up to seventh in the CCAA standings. However, in their season finale on Saturday, March 1, CSUSM fell 80-62 to Chico State despite a strong second-half effort.

Men’s Track and Field

The Cal State San Marcos men’s track & field team had a standout performance at the RCC Invitational, highlighted by an NCAA provisional mark, a school record, and four top 10 program finishes. Kalathan Laiwa-McKay broke his own school record in the shot put with a 17.74-meter throw, securing an NCAA provisional, and Nick Melanese won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:52.25.

The Cougars will compete next week in the Beach Opener and Occidental Distance Carnival & Spring Break Classic.

Women’s Track and Field

The CSUSM women’s track & field team recorded two top 10 program marks at the RCC Invitational, with Samone Cable tying for the fourth-best high jump mark (1.65m) and Dana Hasan setting the 10th-best hammer throw mark (36.75m). Autumn Shomaker won the long jump (5.92m), while Shaylee Mutka placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (14.76s).

CSUSM placed fourth overall and will compete next at the Beach Opener, Occidental Distance Carnival, and Spring Break Classic.

