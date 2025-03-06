Social Mobility Symposium: A Protest Against Hypocrisy

On February 20, CSUSM hosted the Social Mobility Symposium in the University Student Union—an event dedicated to faculty and universities uplifting their students to success. It was an event for brainstorming and suggesting solutions. Chancellor Mildred García, the Chancellor of California State University, President Neufeldt, and other alumni spoke at the event. The people who can enact change were all present at the symposium, which is why the students of CSUSM decided it was the perfect time to assemble and protest. Students assembled in front of the USU at 7:00 in the morning with posters, megaphones, and support gathered around them, some professors joined in on the protest in solidarity. The protest began at 8:30 in the morning with police officers standing in front of the USU and around the premises. Students who were present since the morning stayed until 6:00 in the afternoon, nearly twelve hours on campus. Students who were partaking in the protest were executing their First Amendment right, the freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.

Students, faculty, and alumni gathered in front of the USU for a multitude of reasons. The main premise of their protest was the demands to make CSUSM a sanctuary campus, and amplified protection and security for undocumented students during these tumultuous times. There is already enough anxiety regarding ICE being seen around the area of San Marcos, but having CSUSM being particularly vague with where they stand with ICE is even more fear inducing. It is clear that there is solidarity between students and faculty, but there is no solidarity between students and administration.

Organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine, M.E.Ch.A, Students for Quality Education, and the California Faculty Association gathered in front of the USU with posters and megaphones to cause as much disruption as they could. Their compelling posters read, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” “Todavía estoy aquí,” “Education not Deportation,” and many more signs with powerful messages written on them. Their signs were direct attacks toward the ICE raids that have been occurring in the area, as well as sightings that students had been reporting to those in the San Marcos area. The signs are also statements against the state of the government, resisting the incoming oppression President Donald Trump has been enacting against the American people. With executive orders displaying clear aggression towards transgender people, immigrants, women, and other minority groups, there has been an outburst of anger from all around the world. There have been walkouts in Los Angeles, Oakland students marching out onto the streets, and teachers educating themselves on what to do if ICE is present on campus.

Students at CSUSM are a group of many who are taking a stand against the system while also addressing an issue with the symposium. Students, rightfully, feel discouraged by the fact that CSUSM has not made efforts to offer resources for their undocumented students, which is a bare minimum.

When putting in time, effort, and money into a university that seems to care little about the well-being of the students being affected in a difficult time is discouraging to say the least. No student should feel alienated by an administration that should be protecting their students, regardless of status.

Students within the protest were angered that a Social Mobility Symposium was held with no student body present, with no student input. SJP members shared the same feelings as many of the students in the organizations and students on campus.

“It is hypocritical for a social mobility symposium to be held with no student representation.” Megan Angkiangco, the president of SJP, said.

Students in SJP and M.E.Ch.A created a list of nine demands that were centered in their protest. Their main message was to transform CSUSM into a Sanctuary campus.

People have been living in fear ever since Donald Trump rescinded the Biden administration’s mandate that Immigration Customs Enforcement may not enter school institutions, hospitals, and churches.

CSUSM students believe that those who attend the institution should have the freedom to attend their classes, be involved within the university, and pursue their academics without the anxiety of being targeted by ICE.

SJP and MEChA’s demands:

CSUSM Becomes a Sancturary Campus More Scholarships for Undocumented Students More Funding Aid for Undocumented Students More Staff and Funds for DRO Dedicated Academic Advising staff Dedicated Financial Aid Staff More Food for Cougar pantry Grant Amnesty to Student Protesters Transparent Process and Divestment

As the group of activists stood in front of the USU, they chanted their demands while pointing out the hypocrisy of the university.

They chanted things like, “Sin papels, sin miedo,” “We didn’t cross the border, the border crossed us,” “Education is a right, we will not put up with ICE,” and other chants that pushed for the safety of undocumented students. Chants being said in Spanish is an emotional point for many people. Protesting for your rights in a language that your upbringing was based around is a way of taking power back, a way of uniting with our ancestors who fought endlessly to give us the rights we have now. But now, those rights are being challenged once more. Institutions are moving backwards.

As the protest progressed into the day, the group began to gather closer to the USU and yelled into their megaphones to disrupt the symposium. If the university administration was unwilling to let them express their concerns within the symposium, the student body decided to show their concerns to them. The act worked as they intended. The doors to the USU closed, which only ignited students to be louder.

“The university is profiting off of students,” Xuan Santos said, a sociology professor at CSUSM, “I think it’s an obvious right [for students to protest].”

There were many professors present showing their support, as they too believe that undocumented students have a right to feel protected by the university that thrives from their money. Professors being present in the protest is showing administration that students are not the only ones concerned with the state of the university. There is collective confusion and hurt all over campus.

As the protest delved into the afternoon, students managed to make their way inside the USU. Students sat on the stairs that led up to the second floor where the ballroom is located, continuing to chant through their megaphones and holding their signs up high. As the students sat on the stairs, security stood atop the stairs to prevent them from progressing upward.

An SJP member said students present at the protest may receive disciplinary action. No further information has been released.

In the end, Chancellor Mildred García stated that she will consider the demands made. There were no promises given, and no further action or statements have been released.