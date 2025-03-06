CSUSM has an open Title IX investigation; The Title IX Office explains more 

CSUSM has an open Title IX investigation. Photo Credit: CSUSM photoshelter

On September 20, 2024, a Title IX procedural requirement investigation opened at CSUSM.

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives federal funding. Since CSUSM is a public university, the Title IX law applies.

As of now, the Title IX violation at CSUSM is under investigation. When asked if the procedural requirement investigation involves any misconduct between students and faculty, the Title IX office was unable to provide details about the case since it is still an open investigation.

Although no specific details about the open investigation were shared, the current Title IX coordinator Sarah Clegg did explain what a procedural requirement violation is.

Here is a summary of what she had to say:

The Office of Civil Rights requires universities to respond to concerns of sex-based discrimination and harassment.

Title IX requires universities to stop, prevent, and redress known instances of harassment and discrimination.

Title IX contains procedural requirements . This includes making sure there is a Title IX coordinator.

A Title IX Coordinator is responsible for:

Publishing notices of nondiscrimination.

Providing relevant training for employees to prevent sex-based discrimination and harassment.

Keeping and maintaining relevant records. This includes reports, complaints, training materials, etc.

For more information on Title IX, visit CSUSM’s website.