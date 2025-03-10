“Captain America: Brave New World” Review: Tiresome Old Formula

Marvel’s latest film is the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise following the passing of the mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Coming off the backbone from the Disney+ series “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” this film delivers more Captain America shenanigans featuring Thaddeus Ross’ Red Hulk (Harison Ford).

I could confidently say that the film had a vision. Thaddeus Ross becoming a controversial president, and the commentary surrounding the general aftermath of superhero politics were ripe for the picking in this polarized, divided America. However, the film falls short in every way.

The performances on screen, though solid, carry the film immensely. Anthony Mackie’s charismatic energy shines brightly. Harison Ford, a long-time veteran, plays a collapsing house of cards very well, oozing the correct amount of distrust a politician should have. Not to mention Danny Ramirez, who takes on the mantle of Falcon, his chemistry with Mackie bounces off effortlessly, like two giddy school children who have each other’s backs. No complaints.

The editing of the film leavesmuch to be desired. Unfortunately, the excessive reshoots are noticeable, making the film feel like three separate and distinct series of events stitched together. For the worst it feels like a comic book that was drawn by three separate people, each with their own visions of how the film should look. The result is a lack of aesthetic cohesion.

The plot of the film is something you’ve seen before, it’s “Captain America: Winter Soldier”. Without diving into spoilers, the general premise follows similar beats to a T. Little is offered to freshen up the storyline, aside from the giant hulk in the room.

The action scenes, however, are a welcome change of pace. Sam Wilson’s Captain America offers a unique take on typical Captain America antics, thanks to his use of wings, and his companion, Red wing. The action sequences in the film understand that this is a different Captain and go the full mile with creative and off the cuff thinking that makes full use of Sam’s tools.

This film all in all is certainly a Marvel film. Not bottom of the line, however, there’s still much to be desired. Much like leftovers, it’s not your first choice, but it is passable if you look past the bland taste.