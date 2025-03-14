March Madness is Approaching: 10 Tips for Making Your Bracket

March Madness is almost here, so it’s time to start thinking about your bracket. Whether you’re a die-hard college basketball fan or just in it for fun, filling out a bracket is a time-honored tradition. The action begins with Selection Sunday on March 16 at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the First Four on March 18–19 and the First Round tipping off on March 20–21. If you want to boost your chances of picking a winning bracket or at least avoid total chaos, these tips can help you build a smarter, more competitive one.

1. Do Your Research

Don’t just look at win-loss records. Dig into team dynamics, key injuries, standout player performances, and how teams have performed against tough opponents. A deeper understanding of each team can go a long way in predicting how they’ll do under tournament pressure.

2. Don’t Forget About the Cinderellas

Every year, lower-seeded teams make surprising runs. A 12th seed upsetting a 5th seed has almost become a tradition. Be bold with one or two underdog picks; they could make the difference in your bracket.

3. Consider the Coach

A coach’s experience matters more than you think. Some coaches consistently lead their teams deep into March, while others struggle on the big stage. A well-coached team is more likely to stay composed in challenging moments.

4. Balance Heart and Head

Rooting for your alma mater is fun, but don’t let emotion override strategy. Look at the matchups objectively to avoid making biased picks.

5. Pick Some Close Calls

Not every game will be a blowout. Take a few chances on toss-up matchups where either team could win. These are often the games that make or break a bracket.

6. Pay Attention to Player Matchups

A standout player can carry a team, especially in high-pressure games. Look at individual matchups; dominant point guards or forwards can be game changers.

7. Avoid Overthinking the Favorites

It’s tempting to pick too many upsets, but top seeds are top seeds for a reason. History shows at least one 1-seed usually makes it to the Final Four, so don’t completely write them off.

8. Consider Conference Strength

Teams from tough conferences are often more battle-tested and ready for the tournament grind. If a team has faced intense competition all season, it could give them an edge in March.

9. Trust Your Gut

You can research all day, but March Madness will always have surprises. When in doubt, go with your gut; it’s part of the fun.

10. Have Fun with It!

At the end of the day, this is about enjoying the madness. Whether you win your pool or your bracket is busted by day two, soak in the excitement of the tournament and enjoy the ride.

March Madness is unpredictable; that’s what makes it exciting. While picking the perfect bracket is rare, these tips can help you make better picks. Most importantly, enjoy the chaos, the upsets, and the fun that make this tournament unforgettable. So, who do you think will take it all this year?