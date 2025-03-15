On Wednesday, March 19, the Veterans History Project: An Unveiling of the Journey will bring together students, veterans, and community members to celebrate the stories of U.S. veterans. This unique event is an opportunity to engage with the personal stories of veterans, reflect on their sacrifices, and connect with others who share a passion for supporting those who have served. Attendees will experience a resource fair and hear firsthand experiences of military life from veterans across multiple generations.

Jason Beyer, the person behind the project, has a long history of supporting veterans’ initiatives, having worked on memorial projects before launching the Veterans History Project. His motivation stems from his desire to give veterans a platform to share their stories

The project began in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. However, it has evolved into a meaningful effort to ensure that veterans’ experiences are documented for future generations. As Beyer explains, sharing these stories isn’t just about preserving history, it’s about helping veterans process and share their experiences.

The event will offer something for everyone, with over 25 tables at the resource fair providing valuable opportunities for students and veterans.

“Students will have the chance to inquire about academic tracks, minors, and advanced degrees,” Beyer said.

Gallery • 5 Photos Elmer Royce Williams

But the heart of the event will be the personal stories that are shared by veterans. Beyer highlighted that attendees would hear the stories of veterans who served in conflicts ranging from World War II to post 9/11. These powerful accounts will give a glimpse into the diverse experiences of veterans from different eras.

For Beyer, the preservation of veterans’ stories is not only about education, but also a way to honor their service. He believes that sharing these stories helps veterans heal.

“As veterans get older, their stories are often kept bottled up inside. Talking about their experiences can help relieve some of the trauma they’ve experienced,” Jason explained. “These stories also provide valuable insights for students and researchers, helping them better understand the conflicts and the everyday lives of service members.”

Jason also hopes the event will foster greater understanding and appreciation for veterans, regardless of political views.

“I hope that the community at large will have a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices veterans have made for our country,” he said.

One of the most surprising and emotional stories Jason encountered was that of a Vietnam veteran from Chile.

“He was told he would either be drafted or deported. He chose to serve in the military, seeing it as a way to be a productive citizen,” Jason recalled.

As the event approaches, Beyer reflects on the progress the project has made and is also eager to involve more students and members of the public in future initiatives.

“The university is a great place for students to gain real-world experience, so anyone interested in getting involved can reach out.”

The Veterans History Project: An Unveiling of the Journey is a rare opportunity to learn, reflect, and honor veterans who have served our country. Join us on March 19 to hear their stories, appreciate their sacrifices, and engage with the community.

The event will take place in the Kellog Library, with a resource fair and reception from 5 to 6 p.m., which will be followed by a formal program from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring keynote speaker Amy Forsythe. Tickets are free for CSUSM students and military veterans, for more information visit the event page.