‘We must take up space’: The Black Excellence Awards Gala

On February 27, the Black Student Center hosted their annual Black Excellence Gala in the USU Ballroom where campus organizations and CSUSM students were honored for their service to the Black community at CSUSM.

The event began with opening remarks from Daniel Gonzalez, the Director of Student Engagement and Inclusion. Followed by both a land acknowledgement video and a recording of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Kevane Coleman, president of the Black Faculty and Staff Association and the administrative coordinator for the School of Arts, gave a speech.

(quote) “It is in the relationships we build that we truly elevate one another and that ensure the legacy of Black excellence lives on for generations to come.” — Kevane Coleman

In his speech, Coleman acknowledged the Black Faculty Executive Board for their contributions to their community.

Next, the keynote speaker, Dr. Natacha M. Cesar-Davis, who serves as the Inaugural Senior Director of Cougar Life Cycle at CSUSM gave a powerful address. She spoke about resilience both in her own life and in the Black community. Her speech highlighted the theme of Black History Month this year, which is labor.

She then directed her attention to students and shared, “The fight for opportunity and equity is ongoing and each generation carries the responsibility to move it forward.”

The Black Student Center proceeded to give out five awards:

Black Student Center Partner Awards

Student Health and Counseling Services (SHCS)

Black Faculty and Staff Association

Both organizations were honored for the support they give the Black community at CSUSM. They received the award due to their great efforts to provide academic, emotional, career, and other kinds of support to Black students, faculty and staff.

Outstanding Excellence in Leadership

Miyah Walker

Walker is a HOPE peer educator for SHCS and a resident advisor. She was honored for her ability to make people feel welcomed and her strong relationship with peers and residents. She made people feel heard and valued. She was also honored for her research work and dedication to her studies.

Outstanding Service Award

Jayline Vasquez-Hall

Vasquez-Hall is a peer educator at the Black Student Center. She was honored for her compassion, dedication, and commitment to her community. In all, she received this award for how she role models Black excellence in its entirety.

Gezai Berhane Black Student Community Impact Award

Yetunde Adebayo

Adebayo was honored for her various leadership roles in the Black community. She was recognized for being the president of the Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Sorority and for being an essential voice as a research scholar, contributing valuable insights to public health. Overall, she was awarded for her tremendous positive impact in her community and on college student’s lives.

Throughout the event, there was music from impactful Black artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross.

Coleman’s words at the beginning continued to echo through the night.

(quote) “Our voice is our defiance. We must take up space because we deserve to. It is a declaration that we exist.” — Kevane Coleman

The event ended with a brief networking period and a final celebration where many students and staff gathered on the dance floor of the USU ballroom.

