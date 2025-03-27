Student Opener Competition Builds Excitement Leading Up to Festival 78

On March 13, ASI held their annual Student Opener Competition, an event dedicated to student musicians competing for a chance to become the opener at Festival 78. From pianists, violinists, bands, and solo artists, the event brought a diverse range of musicians who gave it their all.

A total of 12 performers were present: Alexander Light, DJ Luciden, Jakovi and Friends, Josiah Moore, Los Jovenes, Matt and Eli, State Park, Marcus Cotton, Hailey Aliz, Red Eye Drive, B.A.M, and Stef.

In addition to many unique performers, the candidates for the upcoming ASI elections were also present and spoke with attendees before the event officially started. Festival 78 tickets also went on sale that day, with visitors scanning a QR code to purchase them.

Each performer played 2 songs: either their original songs, covers, or a mix of both.

DJ Luciden played some of his mixes as guests entered the USU Ballroom. Once the event officially started, pianist and singer Alexander Light came on and serenaded the audience with his original songs. DJ Luciden then returned and played some more of his EDM-style mixes. Jakovi and Friends, followed by gospel singer Josiah Moore, performed their original songs. After their performances, Los Jovenes, a Mexican folk duo, won the hearts of the audience with original songs recounting heartbreak. Directly after, Matt and Elli made a bold entrance onto the stage and performed two Bruno Mars songs. They were followed by indie, psychedelic band State Park, who played two of their recent songs and Marcus Cotton with violin covers of popular pop songs. Hailey Aliz gave the audience a stellar performance covering Chappell Roan and Gracie Abrams. After her, Red Eye Drive hyped up the audience with some experimental emo/hardcore tracks. To conclude the performances, music trio B.A.M performed some classic rock and country covers, followed by Stef who came on with some original rap.

Once the performances were over, attendees were given the opportunity to vote on who they want to be Festival 78 opener.

Finally, the night ended with Matt and Elli claiming victory as the Festival 78 openers.