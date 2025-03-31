SQE stages walkout to protest free speech infringements, budget cuts 

On Monday March 24, CSUSM’s Students for Quality Education staged a walkout to fight for free speech on campus, call attention to massive budget cuts and inform students of major issues affecting the CSU.

SQE, along with Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán (MEChA), or Chicano Student Movement of Aztlán, made demands:

Remove punishments four CSUSM students, two community members, SJP, and MEChA received while advocating for a sanctuary campus (which they believe would protect undocumented and mixed status students) Allow students to protest anywhere on campus since it is a public university Act in good faith with students

SQE also brought attention to:

Devastating budget cuts affecting the CSU system

The importance of ethnic studies

The importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, positions and philosophies

The need for financial transparency within the CSU system

SQE tabled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and led a demonstration at noon where they marched from Kellogg Plaza to SBSB and back three times. As demonstrators reached SBSB, many students left their classes to join the walkout upon hearing the demands of their peers. Three of the “San Marcos 6” or people affected by Time, Place, and Manner (TPM) violations, spoke at the demonstration and expressed their frustrations with CSUSM administration. These students were Megan Angkiangco, Amber Arenas, and Justin Gans.

Amber Arenas, one of the “San Marcos 6” was fired from her on-campus job and internship.

“By knowing most of these admin personally by name, it’s a shame and a deep betrayal to feel that they used their position against me,” Arenas said at the demonstration.

Justin Gans, a student organizer for the CSU Employees Union and another of the “San Marcos 6”, stated,

“We’re standing against the TPM, we’re standing against the targeting of students, against activists, against vulnerable members of our community. We will continue to be here until our voices are heard.”

At least six classes visited the walkout in solidarity with SQE’s cause, and many students stayed throughout the day to learn more.

SQE intern Natalie Hinton shared that because of the walkout she gained a sense of community with her peers.

“The amount of people that have gone up to us…the amount of people who are willing to just sit and listen and figure out what our demands were, what we’re marching for, what we’re protesting for, what we’re fighting for has made this entire day worth it,” Hinton said.

Gallery • 6 Photos Saturn Salama A student pointing to a sign that says "390 per year for parking + minimum wage = robbery"

During the demonstration, SQE also addressed everyday student concerns. One student pointed at a sign that denounced high prices of parking at CSUSM and shouted in agreement with the protestors. “This is why I don’t bring my car,” she said.

Professors from various departments (i.e. political science, liberal studies, environmental science) expressed support for their students and frustration with systemwide budget cuts.

For 2025-26, California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a $375 million ongoing reduction to the CSU budget. CSU leaders warn these budget cuts will significantly affect all students, staff and faculty while also harming all academics, student services and course offerings.

While addressing the budget cuts, SQE drew attention to CSU leaders salaries including those of CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia and CSUSM President Ellen Neufeldt.

In 2023, Neufeldt made $436,783 with a housing allowance of $60,000. As of 2023, the CSU board of trustees allotted Garcia $795,000 for her base salary and $96,000 for her housing allowance.

In comparison, lecturers on average make $66,000 a year and lecturers make up 60% of all educators in the CSU.

Several administrators were present at the protest with orange lanyards, part of a team that is now present at free speech demonstrations to observe and inform students of what the TPM policy entails.

In response to SQE’s demonstration, university communications shared a statement where they described caring deeply about the campus and peaceful protest while maintaining limitations to free speech.

“When a student group or individual does disrupt or infringe on the free speech or safety of others, those are considered violations,” university communications shared.

More information is available on the university’s website.

CSUSM’s SQE interns shared that SQE will continue to host meetings to keep students informed on important topics that impact them. More information is available on their Instagram.