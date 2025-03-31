Album Review: “I Said I Love You First”

Selena Gomez has always had a knack for reinvention and in this new musical era, she has refined her sound. “I Said I Love You First,” her latest project with producer and now fiancé Benny Blanco, is not just an album but it’s a journal of love, self-reflection and artistic evolution. This is the best Selena has sounded.

The album begins with “I Said I Love You First,” setting the tone for what follows, a collection of songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant. While Blanco’s signature production shapes the record, Gomez remains the heart of it, allowing Selena ‘s voice to shine. The result is an album that feels unguarded, at times raw, and yet effortlessly cool.

Next, “Younger and Hotter Than Me” dives into Gomez’s insecurities that feel both personal and relatable. “Call Me When You Break Up,” featuring Gracie Abrams, brings a playful shift in mood. The light, bouncy tempo contrasts with its deeper narrative about the complexities of relationships.

Among the standout moments, “Ojos Tristes” emerges as an undeniable gem. The track’s melancholic air, paired with its ethereal production, invites listeners into a dreamlike haze. Selena’s voice is at its most affecting here, weaving seamlessly with guest vocalist Marías leader María Zardoya. The song pulses with quiet sadness, its Spanish lyrics adding layers of depth and poeticism. It’s a song that lingers, replaying in the mind long after the final note.

The album then shifts toward an energetic moment with “Don’t Wanna Cry.” The rhythmic bassline and chorus are a testament to Blanco’s production genius, balancing the raw emotion of the lyrics with a slick, infectious beat.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, “Sunset Blvd” brings playfulness to the album, dripping in effortless cool and flirtatious charm. It’s a perfect canvas for Selena ‘s understated delivery. It is quickly followed by “Cowboy,” a track that dials up the sensuality with hypnotic beats and an intensity that is impossible to ignore. The pairing of these two songs showcases the duality of the album: love as both lighthearted and deeply consuming.

Blanco’s presence is felt throughout the album, his production choices giving Selena the space to explore different textures and moods. Whether it’s the brooding introspection of “How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten” or the euphoric pulse of “Bluest Flame,” the album never stagnates, always moving, always evolving. “Do You Wanna Be Perfect” follows, bringing a sense of existential questioning to the album. The track finds Selena pondering the cost of perfection, its introspective lyrics paired with a mellow production.

But it is “You Said You Were Sorry” that perhaps delivers an important moment on the record. Here, Selena confronts the ghost of a past relationship with poetic frankness, balancing wistfulness with a quiet sense of closure. The lyrics are evocative, painting images of love lost and memories that refuse to fade making the personal feel universal.

“I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy brings a vibrant shift in energy. The track’s reggaeton-infused beat is a nod to Blanco and Selena previous collaborations, and it remains one of the album’s most danceable moments. The deep bass and catchy hooks make it a natural standout.

“Don’t Take It Personally” follows with a steady, building progression. The production is minimalistic yet expansive, gradually layering choral harmonies and strings beneath Selena heartfelt vocals. It’s a track that feels intimate and personal, a quiet anthem for anyone who’s ever navigated the complexities of love.

Finally, the album ends with “Scared of Loving You,” where Selena reflects on her past and her fears of repeating old mistakes. The fragile beauty of the song, paired with its gentle production, closes the album on an introspective note.

“I Said I Love You First” is a testament to Selena’s growth both as an artist and as a person. The album relies on honesty, on an instinctive understanding of how to make pop music feel deeply personal. It’s a love story, but more than that, it’s a reflection of who Gomez is at this moment: confident, self-assured, and willing to let us in. This album deserves a 4 out of 5 stars.