Arts and Lecture: The Veterans History Project

On Wednesday, March 19, the Veterans History Project: An Unveiling of the Journey brought together students, veterans, and community members for an evening of remembrance, connection, and storytelling. The event, held in the USU Ballroom, served as a powerful tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, offering a platform for them to share their personal experiences across different generations.

The evening began with a resource fair and reception from 5 to 6 p.m., where attendees engaged with over 25 resource tables offering educational and career opportunities for both students and veterans. Conversations filled the room as visitors got to explore the different resources while they waited for the main event.

The heart of the event was the formal program, running from 6 to 8 p.m., which featured clips from the recorded interviews of the veterans sharing their personal journey. The event was spearheaded by Jason Beyer, whose passion for preserving veterans’ stories has been the driving force behind the Veterans History Project. His work ensures that these narratives are not lost to time but instead serve as an educational tool and a means of healing for veterans themselves.

Keynote speaker Amy Forsythe, a distinguished military journalist, delivered an inspiring address that highlighted the importance of storytelling in understanding the realities of military life. Her words resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the sacrifices and resilience of those who have served.

Throughout the evening, veterans from World War II to the post-9/11 era shared emotional and deeply personal accounts of their military service. Each clip was a glimpse into what service members go through while serving in the military.

Beyer expressed his gratitude for the event’s success and the impact it had on attendees.

“Hearing these stories firsthand is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices veterans have made. It’s about more than just preserving history it’s about giving veterans a voice and fostering understanding,” Beyer said.

The event left a lasting impression on students, veterans, and community members alike. The Veterans History Project: An Unveiling of the Journey was more than just an event it was a meaningful and emotional gathering that honored the voices of those who have served. As the night concluded, one message stood out: every veteran has a story worth hearing and sharing.