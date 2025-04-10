Cat Wonderland! Oceanside’s First Cat Cafe 

Are you looking for a new hangout spot or maybe a new furry friend to keep you company? Well, you’re in luck because a new cat café opened in Downtown Oceanside.

Cats & Crystals is located at 510 North Coast Highway in Oceanside, California.

The grand opening took place on March 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. and a ribbon cutting ceremony took place at around 2 p.m.

Before the ceremony, we walked around the space and were able to sign up for a 30-minute reservation to enter the cat area after paying a $15 admission fee.

While we waited for our turn, we looked around the gift shop located in the lobby outside the cat lounge. They have various cat-themed merchandise, toys, and home decor. It is a small gift shop, so I recommend being very cautious.

The grand opening also featured various other small business owners, including Sea Life Art, Sunset Vibes Creations, Oside Paint and Pour, Oside Handmade, and others. Many of them are women-owned businesses! They also sold various cat-themed merchandise.

During the ceremony, the crowd gathered around Brittney Ortiz, the owner of Cats and Crystals, while she gave a speech. She thanked her family for their constant support and for always believing in her and her dreams of being a business owner. She also gave a special shoutout to the animal rescue she has partnered with.

“I’m so blessed to have been able to put my creative brain and my rescue heart together [to create] this building. I just hope that everyone loves it as much as I do. [And I want to give] a special thank you to Today Tomorrow Forever.” Ortiz said.

The Today Tomorrow Forever Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization committed to helping abandoned and homeless animals find their forever homes. Cats and Crystals has partnered with them in hopes that it will encourage people to adopt the cats.

Ortiz has also partnered with Jitters Coffee Pub, so that customers are able to enjoy delicious coffee while spending time with the cats.

Since it was time for our reservation after the speech, we entered the lounge and were re-told some of the basic rules outlined on the waiver.

When we entered, it was a small, cozy, rainforest-themed space with various spaces where you could sit with the cats, and a shoe holder since no shoes are allowed for the safety of the cats. There were various cat toys, cat trees, and cat scratchers placed around the lounge so that people could interact with the cats. The cats were very kind and playful.

I recommend families, couples, friends, and cat lovers visit Cats and Crystals so that they can enjoy the company of the cats. They are open on weekdays and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for a $20 admission fee you are able to be in the lounge for 50 minutes.

If you’re interested in visiting or learning more about the cat café, feel free to visit their Instagram @catsandcrystalslounge or go to www.catsandcrystals.com to book your next trip!

Here’s a small list of the various small businesses that were at the event to go check out as well on Instagram!

