Why Nothing is ‘Apolitical’

Rising political tensions in the U.S. have produced a wide range of responses. Some have been motivated to act, speaking out and getting involved in political organizations. Others are choosing silence for their personal safety since they may identify with a vulnerable group. Both responses are understandable considering the political crisis we are living through.

Yet there is another response you may have heard: “I consider myself apolitical.”

To accept being “apolitical” today means we legitimize the kind of ignorance that harms everyone and makes democracy impossible. Let me explain.

First of all, what is politics?

In everyday life, what we call “political” often refers to our relationship toward the government, especially our participation in its functions and our views on how society should be organized. Therefore, we consider “apolitical” what is outside the scope of government and our participation in its functions.

The problem: this is a misconception of what politics is.

Scholars usually define “politics” as how social relations involving power and authority are organized within a society. Essentially, power and its distribution in society is at the heart of politics.

So why does this matter?

Well, if politics is about the organization of power in society, then to reject politics is to accept either privilege or ignorance. The privileged can afford to be “apolitical” because they benefit from the status quo. Unless you live a very privileged life, choosing to be “apolitical” only makes you and everyone else less safe. The wealthy and powerful need everyone else to be ignorant and divided against each other. But if we unite together for collective liberation, there are no limits to what can be accomplished.

And there could not be a more urgent moment than now. In the United States, immigrants and trans people are scapegoated to push forward a fascist agenda that suppresses freedom of speech, dismantles labor unions, cuts taxes for the ultra-wealthy, and uses our taxes to fund genocide but not food, healthcare, housing, and education.

The United States has an ugly history of colonization, extermination, slavery, imperialism, discrimination, and exploitation. However, as Astra Taylor wrote, “democracy may not exist, but we’ll miss it when it’s gone.” Today more than ever, we must reject pessimism and individualism. Regardless of your feelings toward the United States and its history, we must ask ourselves how we can protect and empower each other – especially those of us who are being dehumanized and targeted by state violence.

It does not matter who you voted for or what you call yourself. It is how you act every day that will be your legacy. Today, to be an “ally” is to accept defeat. What does it mean to be an “ally” when your government is using your tax dollars so masked agents can illegally abduct people, deny them due process, and deport them to a foreign concentration camp. There are only two possible outcomes: collective liberation or divided damnation.

We need to ask ourselves: What kind of community do I have? If I woke up one day and every social media platform was controlled by the government, what would I do? What if every news outlet was controlled by the government? Do I have a community I can turn to in moments of need? Do I have people I can rely on? People who speak openly and honestly about how we can protect each other? About how we can resist?

In other words, politics is not a game you can walk away from. There is no sitting on the sidelines. You can only choose which side to stand on. In everyday life, do you choose to sit out or stand up for what you believe in? When you engage in politics, are you just staying informed or are you taking actions that can make a difference? Activists have long raised these questions, using phrases like “Which side are you on?” and “The personal is political.” The fact that I can even write this article is testament to our predecessors who struggled for the rights we share today. It is up to us to carry on their legacy, demand more, and protect the freedoms we still have.

We often associate “being political” with the smallest acts of political participation, like voting during elections and staying informed on current events. However, just like we would not consider watching ESPN all day “playing sports,” voting and staying informed is not enough to “be political.” To be political is to stand up for what you believe in and take action in everyday life. It is the difference between politics as a hobby and politics as a way of life.

Politics hurts people because power hurts people. Whether or not someone calls themself “apolitical,” power is constantly changing in society, for better or worse. To be “apolitical” is to accept how power is organized in society. The oppressor relies on the bystander not speaking out.

In recent years, the few are accumulating an immense amount of wealth and power, and they are using it to oppress and exploit the many who have far less power. But by publicly embracing political participation, building people power, and taking collective action, we can work to change the distribution of power in society in ways that help the people. Luckily, history shows us that this has been successful, time and time again. Historically, what does not work is self-censorship, division, hiding, and the belief that things will magically “return to normal” – whatever that even means.

So, we need to show up, speak out, advocate, organize, volunteer, support each other, and truly get involved in the practice of politics. If your politics are not grounded in an understanding of power and how to take action against it, then you are not playing the game of politics. You are on the sidelines, and it is our future on the line.

Now is the time to demand more from politicians, academics, journalists, businesses, organizations, universities, and more. Build community that resists division, isolation, and individualism. Be political.