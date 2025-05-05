Makery’s First Birthday: Here’s What the Makery has to Offer

On April 15, The Makery celebrated its first birthday during U-hour. They had stations where students, faculty, and staff could create bookmarks, friendship bracelets, draw on rocks, make fun party hats, in addition to all the usual stations they normally have.

It all started with Jenifer Fabbi, former dean of the library, who was really interested in having a maker’s space in the library way before a year ago. When the idea finally started becoming an actual space, Kodie Gerritsen was hired and worked with the planning committee to make sure the space had what it needed and that it was an enjoyable experience for all.

In the Makery, students, staff, and faculty are more than welcome to use the space for any school or personal projects. According to Gerritsen, since many students want to work in the makers space they will consult with the staff to alter their projects. Anyone can go to the space to sew, embroider, make buttons, cut shapes, and use the 3-D printer. To use the equipment, patrons will have to go through training to ensure the equipment is used safely. They are hosted by the student assistants and can take up to 30 minutes. After the training is done, students, staff, and faculty will receive a name tag, which allows them to become certified with that station.

The Makery also has a bunch of other craft supplies to create anything. These supplies are usually donated by regulars who want to invest in the space or by anyone who does not need them and has donated them. Any donations of supplies can be dropped off at The Makery which is located on the second floor of the Kellogg Library.

To celebrate their birthday, the Makery has been hosting workshops and activities all month. On April 8, they hosted “Make a Mini Masterpiece” in which students, staff, and faculty were able to drop in between 12 to 3 p.m. and paint a magnet. On April 22, they hosted “Make a Bookmark”, which also allowed students, staff, and faculty to drop in from 12 to 3 p.m. to make a bookmark. At the end of their birthday month, they hosted “Play Bingo for Prizes!” during U-hour on April 29.

For any upcoming events, make sure to follow The Makery (@makery.csusm) on Instagram.