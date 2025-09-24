The Denim Divide: My Take on the Marketing Lesson of 2025

In 2025, two big denim brands, American Eagle and Gap, dropped ad campaigns that had everyone talking for different reasons. American Eagle teamed up with actress Sydney Sweeney, while Gap featured the global pop group KATSEYE. One ad stirred up significant controversy, while the other earned praise across the board.

As someone who loves following branding and marketing trends, these campaigns say a lot about how fashion ads work today and what happens when a brand connects with its audience or completely misses the mark.

American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”

It is pretty clear American Eagle wanted this one to go viral. The ad looked fine, Sweeney in baggy jeans, denim jackets, and that casual, laid-back look that Gen Z adores. But the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” took things in a direction the brand probably didn’t expect.

In the video, Sweeney discusses how “genes” determine things like hair and eye color before saying, “My jeans are blue.” On paper, it’s a playful pun. But in reality, it felt tone-deaf. Pairing that line with a blonde, blue-eyed actress made it feel dated and out of touch to many people.

Then came the backlash. Critics called the ad tone-deaf, while some conservative voices praised it, turning it into a political talking point. To make things worse, many people also pointed out how oversexualized the ad felt. In 2025, audiences, especially Gen Z, want brands that feel authentic, not ads that rely on outdated, hyper-sexualized marketing tactics.

Sure, the campaign got attention. American Eagle’s stock even briefly went up, but store visits dropped soon after. And honestly, their response didn’t help. Saying it was “always about the jeans” felt like brushing off the criticism instead of starting a real conversation. For me, it was a missed chance for the brand to own the mistake and reconnect with its audience.

Gap’s “Doing Well” With KATSEYE– Marketing That Connects

While American Eagle was scrambling, Gap came through with one of the most refreshing ads of the year. Their “Doing Well” campaign featuring KATSEYE was everything the American Eagle ad wasn’t: fun, inclusive, and effortlessly cool.

Set to Kelis’s “Milkshake,” the ad felt nostalgic but modern, mixing Y2K-inspired denim with Gap’s signature clean style. By focusing on energy and unity, Gap reminded viewers of the joy that fashion can bring. It wasn’t about one model or one “look,” it was about community, individuality, and the confidence that comes with feeling comfortable in what you wear. People online couldn’t stop talking about it. Social media called it one of Gap’s best ads in years, and honestly, they’re right.

What These Campaigns Teach Us

These two campaigns make the lesson clear. Buzz isn’t always good. American Eagle got attention, sure, but most of it was negative. Virality doesn’t mean success if your audience feels you’re out of touch.

Authenticity wins every time. Gap’s ad worked because it felt real. It was fun, inclusive, and made people feel good about the brand. In 2025, that’s what consumers want: to feel represented and connected.

Calvin Klein Joins the Conversation

And then there’s Calvin Klein, which recently dropped a new campaign featuring Mingyu from SEVENTEEN. It’s sleek, modern, and taps perfectly into the global K-pop wave while staying true to Calvin Klein’s classic, minimalist style. The denim silhouettes are ‘90s-inspired but feel fresh, and the campaign has been blowing up online, with fans praising the look and the vibe.

It’s the perfect example of how cultural relevance, when done right, can elevate a brand without making it seem like it’s chasing trends.

The Bottom Line

The denim ad drama of 2025 isn’t just about jeans; it’s about knowing your audience. American Eagle leaned into an outdated, shock-value strategy that didn’t land. Gap, on the other hand, reminded everyone what good branding looks like: authentic, fun, and easy to connect with. And Calvin Klein? They showed how powerful cultural awareness, and great casting can be when done with intention.