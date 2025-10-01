The Last Chance: The Summer I Turned Pretty

One of the most talked-about TV shows this summer was the final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”. The Amazon Prime series, based on a trilogy of books by Jenny Han, became a hit streaming show from summer 2022 to this summer 2025. Here’s a recap leading up to the finale.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Last Season

We start season three with Belly moving into her dorm room at Finch College. At this point, Jeremiah and Belly have been dating for over four years. We see glimpses of their college life as they navigate their last semester together. Susannah’s memorial dedication is approaching, and Jeremiah and Conrad must plan a speech together. When Jeremiah goes to get his graduation cap and gown, he finds out he’s not graduating.

We transition to Conrad’s life at Stanford University, where he’s in therapy, working on how he will handle the dedication and trip back to Boston. We meet Agnes, Conrad’s friend, who is going to be a student doctor, just as he will. Conrad realizes he won’t make it to the memorial and tries to tell Jeremiah, who is already upset after arguing with his dad about not graduating and taking another semester at Finch, adding $20,000 in debt. Agnes and Conrad go to a bar to celebrate their new jobs.

They ask each other if they have ever been in love. Conrad answers with an analogy; being half asleep and not realizing you’re awake until the moment you realize you are, confirming he was in love with Belly. Meanwhile, Belly finds out that Jeremiah hooked up with Lacie Baron when he was in Cabo. She confronts him, and when asked what happened, Jeremiah replies, “We had sex.” Belly slaps him and says they can’t get it back, that she no longer knows who he is, and runs away.

Last Christmas

Belly is crying in her bed, broken from what she found out. A flashback shows when Jeremiah told Belly about Cabo. Belly was upset he hadn’t told her about the trip sooner, but he responded that she could come to Cabo if she wanted. A heated argument begins, causing Jeremiah to think they weren’t together anymore, while Belly thought they were. After the break, he apologizes, tries to explain what happened at Cabo, but is accidentally dismissed by Belly, which results in them getting back together.

A montage of Belly walking through campus reveals memories between Jeremiah and her. Despite this, Belly had a secret too but didn’t voice it out loud. Belly recalls going to Cousins Beach alone the day after Christmas, remembering seeing Conrad there. As Belly tries to go back to her dorm, she sees Jeremiah. He begs her to take him back, saying he was drunk and sad when he slept with Lacie twice. Belly says, “You can’t undo what you did.” He begs on his knees, but Belly walks away.

In the last episode, we see Steven in love with Taylor, despite them both being in a relationship. They get into an argument about their situationship, where Taylor asks to leave the car. He pulls over to let Taylor out, which results in Steven getting into an accident. Taylor calls Belly to explain what happened, causing Belly to freak out and go to the hospital. They find out Steven is in a coma, so. Taylor calls Belly’s parents, Jeremiah, and Conrad. Once Conrad hears the news, he asks his boss if she had any contact with the hospital Steven was in, connecting Steven with the head of neurology. However, Conrad ends up getting fired over a mistake he made while thinking of Steven.

Flashback takes us to last Christmas when Belly and Conrad spent Christmas together after his flight was canceled because of the weather. The next morning, he left a goodbye note, “It was good seeing you.”

While Steven was in his coma, Taylor confessed her love to him. The next morning, Belly and Taylor greet him after the doctor explains he has recovered. Belly gets a call from her parents and leaves the room. Steven tells Taylor he agrees with her, and that they don’t work well together. Taylor dismisses her earlier feelings and decides to agree with him. After calling her mom, Belly sees Jeremiah is still in the waiting room, so she asks him to go talk outside. During their conversation, Belly mentioned she is okay being in a relationship again, not wanting their four years to go to waste. It leads Jeremiah to ask Belly to marry him, and she says yes.

Last Supper

The next morning, Belly and Jeremiah wake up happy about their engagement. They plan to break the news to everyone at the dedication dinner, when both families will be together. The next day, Jeremiah gives his speech, and everyone applauds. Afterwards, Belly and Jeremiah talk about what flowers they want at the wedding. She looks away, seeing Conrad walking towards her. Jeremiah and the rest of the family notice him as well, surprised that he managed to come despite his work. They greet each other, happy that he showed up, and end up taking a group picture together.

Afterward, they go to dinner together. Conrad can’t seem to take his eyes off Belly. Laurel and Adam make toasts to all their kids’ achievements, but Adam comments about Jeremiah being a super senior since he needs another semester at college. Belly is annoyed with Adam’s comment and impulsively announces their engagement. Everyone freaks out, asking if she was pregnant, which she isn’t, and discussing how they’re too young and irresponsible for the commitment of marriage. The dinner ends abruptly, and everyone leaves unsettled. Belly and Jeremiah plan to leave together, but Laurel explicitly tells Belly she’s going back home with her and Steven. Conrad is left alone at the restaurant.

Last Stand

Two weeks after the dinner, it’s Belly’s birthday. She and Jeremiah began working without the support of their families, saving for a small wedding. She goes downstairs for her birthday breakfast tradition, seeing her dad and mom waiting for her in the kitchen. She tries to convince her mom to go wedding dress shopping with her after work, but. Laurel refuses, saying she doesn’t agree with the wedding and won’t be a part of it. After Belly leaves, John discusses how the wedding is happening and whether Laurel likes it or not. Belly ends up going dress shopping with Taylor and Lucinda instead, purchasing the dress she could afford. She cries afterwards, upset for not having her mom with her during that experience.

After work, Jeremiah goes to Belly’s house to surprise her for her birthday, with an ice cream cake and keys to the beach house. Seeing Laurel going down the stairs, Jeremiah gifts her flowers and asks if they can talk. They have a conversation, with Laurel continuing to not support them with the wedding. Belly argues with her, causing her and Jeremiah to ultimately leave for Cousin’s Beach.

The next morning, Belly wakes up and sees Conrad has been staying at the beach house. He greets them, saying he’s going on a run and that they can talk more after he comes back. Belly and Jeremiah discuss wedding details and decide that Belly will be staying at the beach house while Jeremiah will go to work in Boston. Afterwards, Jeremiah asks Conrad to go surfing with him. While surfing, Conrad mentions how Laurel and Adam never see eye to eye, explaining maybe they’re right about the wedding not being a good idea. Jeremiah is disappointed that his brother isn’t supportive and swims back home. Conrad ends up buying a ticket to return to California, as he did not want to continue staying at the beach house.

The following morning, Jeremiah successfully convinces Belly not to go study abroad in Paris and stay after they get married. Back in her room, she flashes back to her first night sleeping alone at the beach house, reminding her of how much she misses her mom which caused her to cry. Conrad overhears and decides not to fly back to California, and decides he’ll part of the wedding. Belly thanks him and notices her favorite muffins. Conrad explains he only bakes on special occasions and wishes her a happy belated birthday. Belly responded, “You remember?” “I always remember.” Belly runs up and hugs Conrad, and the spoken narration cuts to Conrad saying, “What have I done?”

Last Dance: Notable mention: Conrad narrates this episode.

A week after Belly’s hug Conrad is repairing the roof and can’t stop thinking about her. “I can’t stop replaying her in my mind, what it felt like to be that close to her again.”. It is easy to see Conrad is nervous around Belly.

Following Jeremiah at work, his dad asks employees to review the accounting reports. Jeremiah volunteers to review the numbers to get back on his dad’s good side, letting the others leave work early. He tells Belly he’ll be late to Cousins upset, Belly decides to goes wedding shopping and asks Conrad for the car keys, but he’s also heading to town. Belly promises to be quick, but Conrad hesitates too long, and Belly bikes into town instead. Watching her, Conrad narrates, “When Belly needs help, my first thought is how can I help.” A flashback shows Conrad teaching her to ride a bike and ends with young Conrad letting go of the bike.

Belly shops for the cake Jeremiah wanted, but it’s over their budget, so she leaves with cupcakes. Conrad spots her, pulls over to pick her up and drives off to the next store. At the flower shop, Conrad accidentally mentions the wedding, and the flowers are also over budget. Belly grows tensed over the expenses, but Conrad reassures her that she could use the flowers in his mom’s garden. In the car, Jeremiah calls, pushing for the cake despite the cost. Belly says they can’t afford it, and the call ends. She starts tearing up, saying she hates making decisions alone about things she doesn’t care about. Conrad cheers her up, suggesting they go to Michael’s. Once there, Conrad struggled to help, too distracted by how much he still cares for her.

On the drive back home, Belly thanks Conrad for helping. She notices a peach stand, and Conrad pulls over. Belly eats one, saying there’s no way it can be as good as the rest. Conrad says, “Let’s test that,” handing her another. Peach juice is all over her face now, and Conrad, without thinking, goes to wipe her chin with his shirt. She steps back to buy more, and he goes to the car, narrating that he should never let himself get that close.

Back home, they cook a meal together. Belly mentions the flowers he got are the ones in her guest room, triggering a memory of the night before prom, when she and Conrad shared an intimate moment. Conrad thinks to himself, if he didn’t mess up, would it be him marrying her?

Jeremiah arrives, mentioning that Adam will pay for the wedding now since Jeremiah discovered shadiness from the company his father wanted to work with. He and Belly watch fireworks outside while Conrad looks out the window. A flashback shows us a moment between Susannah and him on her deathbed, promising he would look over Jeremiah, even from a distance. He tells his mom he wasn’t ready for her to leave. Back in the present, Conrad watches Belly and Jeremiah, ending his narration. “She deserves the world.”

Last Name

Following Belly and Conrad spending the day together, Belly and Jeremiah decide to look at apartments. They argue about Jeremiah’s father wanting to invite business associated to the wedding. Belly doesn’t want to “be looking out at a sea of strangers” on her wedding day, which is dismissed by Jeremiah. Meanwhile, Conrad successfully convinces Laurel to be part of the wedding by explaining Belly’s feelings and putting her needs first before anyone else’s. This leads to Belly’s bridal shower, where her friends and family celebrate her. She is gifted a stationery set with the name “Isabel Fisher,” a reminder that this could be her name, regardless of which brother she decides to be with. Later, Conrad cut his leg while surfing, creating a tense moment while Belly cleans the wound: fast-beating hearts, and close bodies.

Last Hurrah

That night, Belly and Jeremiah both go to bars for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Belly keeps thinking of Conrad while dancing to “We can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande. Belly then reveals to her best friend that when picturing her dream wedding, she had “only ever pictured Conrad.”

Meanwhile, Conrad overhears that Jeremiah cheated on Belly in Cabo. Previously, Belly and Jeremiah had planned to meet at the beach at the end of the night, but since Jeremiah, too drunk, fell asleep instead. Belly still goes, only to run into Conrad instead. He brings up Jeremiah’s infidelity, likely to get her to separate from him, since he had always loved Belly. Conrad expresses his love for Belly and tells her, “Don’t marry him [Jeremiah], be with me”, to which she refuses to accept. Belly claims they “were never anything” yet sobs and falls to the sand once she gets far enough.

Last Kiss & Last Call

The next morning, Jeremiah leaves Belly a voicemail apologizing for not showing up at the beach. Conrad finds Belly and tells her he believes she’s always known he loved her. Belly realizes that Conrad makes her “feel all of it” and that “no one else has that effect on” her, not even Jeremiah. As if that wasn’t enough drama, Belly tells Jeremiah about Conrad’s love confession, causing Jeremiah to disappear on their wedding day.

Later in the day, Conrad leaves to find Jeremiah and does, but their reunion ends in a fight. Conrad ultimately decides not to attend the wedding, and Jeremiah returns for the ceremony. Before leaving, Conrad talks to Belly, claiming “it was all worth it”, and gives her a forehead kiss goodbye.

Before the ceremony, Belly talks to Jeremiah, and instead of taking accountability for his actions, Jeremiah shifts the blame, saying, “Conrad’s the one who leaves.” They argue, and Belly expresses that she’ll always love Conrad, causing the wedding to be canceled.

Belly leaves for her study abroad in Paris, spotting Conrad at the airport, but proceeds to board her flight instead. Once iIn Paris, she’s told the program was full. To make the situation worse, Belly heads to a café, where her backpack is stolen. She eventually finds the man who stole it and takes it back from him. Belly decides to call Jeremiah, explains she’s in Paris and thinks she wants to stay, to which Jeremiah angrily responds, “You do that. Just don’t … call me again.”

Last Year

Once Belly finalizes her decision to stay in Paris, she takes on two jobs and meets Benito. The two begin dating and she eventually moves into a bigger apartment. Throughout her time in Paris, Conrad continues to send her letters and other gifts, which caused Belly to finally write back to share her new address. Towards the end of the episode, Belly decides she’ll go to Mexico with Benito, while Conrad decides he’ll look for during a conference near Paris, after making up with Jeremiah.

So far, this series has been widely loved by audiences and has gained massive popularity for its dramatic twists. The weekly episode drop on Wednesdays creates a sense of suspense that leaves viewers wanting more. The anticipated episode 11 is out now on Amazon Prime Video, which finalizes the series’ third season adaptation of the novel series “The Summer I Turned Pretty”. What path do you think Belly will take next on her journey of love? Watch the last episode to find out!