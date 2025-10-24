DACA May Reopen for New Applicants, With some restrictions

After four years of being close to first time request, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program might soon welcome new applicants again. The Justice Department filed a proposal this week that would reopen DACA for initial applicants in all states except Texas, though the plan is not yet final and could still face legal scrutiny.

What’s New and What’s the Catch

The proposal would allow DACA applications to be processed, granting applicants that qualify for both protection from deportation and a two-year work permit.

Texans who apply would only get deportation protection without a work permit. Existing DACA holders who move to Texas could potentially lose their right to work under the program .

The plan was filed in response to a Fifth Circuit Court ruling that declared DACA unlawful in the state of Texas.

As the state with the highest number of DACA recipients, California stands to be one of the most affected by this shift. Advocates say that reopening the program would restore hope to many undocumented immigrants who aged into eligibility during the freeze. It gives some hope in a time when immigrants are under attack.

Risk, Uncertainties and Legal Hurdles

Even if the proposal is accepted, the lawsuit against DACA continues. The program’s future may still be up in the air.

For now, the status quo remains. DACA renewals continue to be processed for current holders, but no new initial applications have been accepted. The proposal offers renewed hope but also continued anxiety. DACA has been the subject of ongoing lawsuits since President Trump attempted to terminate it in 2017.

For students, the potential reopening could expand access to long-term career paths. For now, we will continue to wait on Judge Hanen’s decision, a ruling that could shape the future of thousands of young Californians who call the region home.