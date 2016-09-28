Makeup Commentary





Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Even if a girl has the slightest bit of makeup on, she always has one thing done: her eyebrows.

It has been said by various makeup artists and women that eyebrows are one of the most important features of your face.

“I feel like they are the most important thing because it is what brings out and gets the rest of the makeup noticed since they are like BAM, there,” Michelle Sorpraseuth, a CSUSM freshman said.

With it being an important factor, it can also be hard to get them to look “on point”. There have been so many techniques that have hit the internet about how to achieve “the perfect brow”.

How do we master the method of creating the perfect brow and which products do we use?

First, you have to start with the basics and that consists of keeping your brows clean and crisp. You can either pluck, wax or thread them. The most preferred method is waxing because the other two are painful.

You will need three products: brow wax, powder and gel.

Use the wax as a guide to create your desired shape. Use the powder to fill in the brow once the shape is completely formed. Lastly, use the gel to set the brows in place to insure they won’t smudge.

Since everybody’s brows are uniquely different, the way in which you fill in your brows will vary from person to person. However, when filling in your brows there are some things to keep in mind.

First off, do not try use black as a color to fill in your eyebrows. It is not a natural shade. If you have dark hair, your brows should be two shades lighter, and if you have light hair it should be two shades darker. Also, follow the shape of your natural brow. If you don’t, your brows will look fake.

Most importantly, do not box off your eyebrows. They should follow a natural gradient of color, starting off light in the front then transitioning to dark at the end.

Follow these steps and your eyebrow game will be strong and bring out your flawless makeup.