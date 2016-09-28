Pride Center hosts first Yoga with Pride





The LGBTQA Pride Center at CSUSM hosted its first Yoga with Pride event on Sept. 20. The safe setting enabled students to get out of their comfort zones and introduced them to the art of yoga and relaxation techniques.

Before beginning the class, Yoga instructor Roschel Kloos passed out cards with the word, “namaste” written on them, along with her definition of the word.

The card read: “My soul honors your soul. I honor the place in you where the entire universe resides. I honor the light, love, truth, beauty and peace within you, because it is also within me. In sharing these things we are united, we are the same, we are one”.

Alex Maravillas, the Yoga with Pride coordinator, championed the Yoga with Pride event. Maravillas initially came up with the idea for the event over the summer and proposed it during a staff meeting at the beginning of the school year.

Being a yogi himself, Alex “feels like yoga is a great way to promote wellness and health, and is a good opportunity for people to try something new.”

Alex stated that he plans to coordinate more Pride events like this one in the future.

This event brought many students together. Kate Evans, a CSUSM student, visited the Pride Center for one of her class projects. After talking with people in the Price center, she heard about the event and decided to ask some of her friends to come with her.

After the yoga class, Kate expressed how the LGBTQA Pride Center was a “really nice place to come and try your best and not feel any judgement.” She also said she felt, “the overall experience in the room was calm and nice.”

Students who attended Yoga with Pride learned new relaxation techniques, made friendships and left saying, “namaste.”