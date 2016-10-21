Corrections
October 21, 2016
Filed under News
In our second edition on Sept. 29, we made a factual error for “RAINN Day brings sexual assault awareness to CSUSM student,” we stated “A sexual assault can be reported to any university faculty member. Faculty is required to report the incident to university police, Wencl said.” This fact is not true, faculty are required to report the university administration, to Title IX, not police.
