Opinion

Ladies and gentlemen, we live in a country divided by a sea of beautiful and decadent colors. In one corner, weighing in at 29 percent of the American populace: the Democrats. In the other, at 26 percent: the Republicans (Gallup). These two parties, consisting of only 55 percent of Americans, make up the near-entirety of American government.

The rest of America, the 42 percent, chooses to remain Independent and for a peculiar reason.

Although they make up such a huge part of the U.S., they have no voice. The only voice they have was simply acknowledged by President Barack Obama as, “If you don’t vote, that’s a vote for Trump.” According to Barack Obama, it’s Clinton or bust. According to 42 percent of Americans, we want better apples to be picked from the American tree.

I’m neither for Trump nor Hillary. Both are puppets to the real puppet masters (a.k.a. the wealthy).

With Trump wishing to cut taxes to “levels seen only during the Reagan Administration” (who quadrupled the debt ceiling) and with Hillary who, exposed in Wikileaks’ leaked emails, tried very hard to sabotage Sanders and ‒ according to a leaked audiotape ‒ believes that anyone voting for Sanders is a “barista […] living in their parents’ basement” (Clinton 2016), I believe we’re doomed either way.

I mean, even if Trump or Hillary wins, 71 or 68 percent of Americans will be very unhappy. So this November, while everyone is sporting Red or Blue, remember: we’re doomed either way.