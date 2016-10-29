Get cozy at the Old California Coffee House





If you are looking for a warm and cozy environment to study in, then The Old California Coffee

House is the perfect place for you.

As the air becomes cooler and the leaves begin to change color, it’s nice to hide away in the quiet environment the coffee house provides.

It is located in Restaurant Row, which is only a short few minutes from campus by car. It is the perfect place to study and many students do their homework there.

The Old California Coffee House not only has the perfect study environment, but also has

delicious Autumn drinks and dishes.

Their most popular drink is the Creme Brûlée Latte as well as the Iced Chai Latte. I recommend the Iced Chai Latte.

They have a unique list of lattes and most of them are named after cookies. I would recommend asking for the Snickerdoodle Latte because it tastes remarkably similar to the cookie.

The meals in the coffee house have a gourmet feel to them. Their most popular dish is called The Backyard Club. It has a combination of turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion, fresh lettuce and mayonnaise. It is served on lightly-toasted, sourdough bread.

Now that it is Autumn, The Old California Coffee House has added a couple of new treats to

their menu, one of them being the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Pumpkin bread has also been added to the menu. It’s the perfect treat after a long day of school or even on the weekends full of festive, fall activities.

With its brick flooring and Victorian styled furniture, The Old California Coffee House embodies a vintage and homey vibe. The employees are very friendly and ask for your “autograph” while you’re signing your receipt.

The Old California Coffee House takes pride in their trademark “Old Cal Coffee” which is

written in big, lit-up letters on their back wall.

The pride they take in their coffee and the optimal study environment makes The Old California Coffee House a great choice for CSUSM students.

I recommend the Old California Coffee House because of the cozy and quiet environment as well as the delicious meals and drinks. It’s the perfect place to concentrate on your homework and it is conveniently close to campus.