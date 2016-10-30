Sports Center video production team brings job opportunities





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Interested in pursuing a career within sports media? Look no further because The Sports Center is hiring students for the upcoming 2016-17 basketball season within production media.

Basketball season starts Oct. 27 and the Sports Center is looking for seven to 10 students who are interested in working with cameras, live-stream videos, replay, display director, media group supervisor, etc.

This is a unique opportunity, giving students the chance to get video, live video-production and video-board experience in a sports environment at an NCAA Division II school.

Students will be paid per game as an independent contractor and will be part of the game staff.

Any students who have experience running a live-video switcher or some video production experience would be helpful for the game staff. However, students who are interested in learning this technology are just as welcome to apply.

“A lot of students see the on-camera talent but there is a whole group of engineers, producers in the back room that make those things possible. So here we have a variety of positions that make this possible. So the only requirement is the interest to learn those things,” Sports Information Director Mathew Berson said.

Berson had been informed by a Division II consultant that there is no other Division II department with this production capability.

“As far as I know, in the CCAA, there’s nobody that’s been doing video replays with a room like this, that can put live video on the video board. So it is really a unique situation in the scope of things,” said Berson.

If students are interested in broadcasting, Berson said understanding production is the beginning of anyone’s media career.

“I think it is valuable to know what is going on in the background of a play-by-play production for the broadcast,” said Berson. “If you’re a student and you want to be on-air talent, you are going to go in for a radio station [orientation] and they are going to put you in the production room to see how it all works before you go on live. I think that would be the first step.”

There will be an interviewing process with Berson and the rest of Sports Information to discuss students’ interests and schedules.

“The main thing we are looking for is the hunger and willingness to learn.”

Please contact Sports Information Director Mathew Berson for more information on this job opportunity at [email protected].