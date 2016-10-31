Are those scars real?

Halloween is a time of year to be scary but you don’t have to be a professional makeup artist to create something nasty and gory.

Most of what you need is already found in your makeup bag and if not, it can be bought for a cheap price in any Halloween store.

Here’s what you will need: foundation, dark red lipstick (lighter color works too, all you need to do to make it darker is to mix in some dark eyeshadow), black eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, liquid latex, fake blood, toilet paper that is torn into strips and some of your imagination of course!

The base to the facial creation is the foundation that you would use on a daily basis. After you have applied this, begin the next step of putting on latex.

Dab the latex on by using a small sponge while the latex is still wet. Apply torn up toilet paper in the latex and distribute more latex across the desired area for the wound.

It’s okay if it gets a little wrinkly, that’s the point. Once the latex has dried, apply powder and then another round of latex.



Wait for it to dry and when it’s completely dry, move on to foundation. At this point, skin should look infected and disgusting.

By making the wounds appear bruised, apply dark brown eyeshadow and red lipstick to get the right coloring. Both colors are applied with a small brush, dabbed on and around the latex area.



Now that you have additional skin, carefully cut up the latex wound to split it to two pieces of “skin” tissues by using a small needle and sewing scissors.

Once the wound is split, add some color on the inside to make it look realistic and vibrant. (Imagine what a real open wound looks like, it’s typically bloody and piercing red. Create this image by applying the dark red lipstick with a small brush.)

To create more depth in the open wound, add some black eyeliner next to the corners and inside edges, then move back to the red lipstick to make sure there is enough color and that the surface looks sticky.

Now for the fun part: adding the fake blood.

I suggest applying it with a beard sponge or backside of a dish sponge. This is the best way to get an irregular pattern. Dab on and go crazy!

Pour more blood directly in the wound to get the running-down-your-face effect and voila! You are done.

Add a cool outfit, mess up your hair, then it’s time for trick-or-treating.

Just remember, latex isn’t very good for you skin. Make sure you test on a smaller area first and avoid getting it in you hair. It hurts to remove, but it looks awesome on Halloween!