The Walk of Shame





Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Have you ever woken up in bed with a stranger, one whose name you can’t seem to remember? Or how about waking up with last night’s clothes and the remnants of beer stains all over it? You’re just reeking of alcohol and cigarettes and then you have to do the “walk of shame” the day after Halloween?

You are not alone.

This happens to people almost every weekend, but what is it that we are so ashamed of? So what if you hooked up with someone or ended up spending the night somewhere else.

I think it’s time we stop judging one another and let people be whoever they want to be.



After Halloween the “walk of shame” might be worse than on a normal weekend. Having to put on that Harley Quinn costume again might not be the greatest feeling you’ve had. So here’s a tip: the best thing you can do to avoid that shameful walk is call an Uber, because who cares what the driver thinks of you? You’ll never see them again.

The “walk of shame” implies that you have done something to be ashamed of and as I stated previously, no one should be. Instead, wear your head high and be okay with whatever choices you made.

In any case, if you do feel shame, dig up a pair of sunglasses from your bag. There is no better way of hiding those bags under the eyes, early in the morning.

I bet the person you “hooked up with” has some toothpaste in his bathroom for you, so I suggest you bring your toothbrush. You’ll feel a bit more refreshed.

If you are one of those who dances best in high heels, then bring some flats for the next day because those heels will not be as comfortable in the morning.



It might be cynical now, but most of us don’t even care about other people’s looks and most of the shame that is created is in our own head.