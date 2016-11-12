CSUSM women’s soccer finishes season with a tie





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

CSUSM women’s soccer came close to defeating Cal State San Bernardino in their last game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29, on the road. However, the game ended in a tie, 0-0.

The Cougars’ offense worked the Wolves with most of the time spent down at their side of the field. Cougars had a total of 22 shots on goal. Junior Holly Isaacs took the lead in shots with a total of five shots and one shot on goal. Despite this, the Cougars couldn’t get it past the Wolves goalie, who had a total of five saves.

Isaacs is proud of her team and saw continuous improvements throughout the season.

“I have full confidence that my team can be more aggressive in the box,” said Isaacs. “We had a significant amount of corner kicks in the games played and next year if we improve on putting those chances away, I think we have a great chance at reaching top six again … Overall, I am proud of my team for all of our accomplishments this season.”

Head Coach Bobby Renneisen said the team kept high spirits and persevered till the end.

“We showed our fitness, athleticism, organization and team spirit, allowing us to really put CSUSB under a lot of pressure throughout the match. We continued to improve with every match and played with a playoff mentality,” Renneisen said. “This performance gives our program the confidence and earned the right to play in the conference tournament.”

Overall, CSUSM women’s soccer ended their season in sixth place in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) with a 7-4-6 record and 5-4-3 in CCAA matchups.