Thanksgiving traditions in a Bulgarian family





October, November and December are my three favorite months of the year.

November brings joy and celebration with Thanksgiving, an old-time tradition. Friends and family will come together as the Pilgrims and Native Americans did 395 years ago.

Getting the chance to celebrate and share this holiday with my family and friends is my favorite thing to do. Even though it occurs during the end of the semester, with the stress of papers and projects, it is still something to look forward to because I get the chance to cook with my mom. While in the kitchen, I will be able to taste the sweet scent of turkey and two pumpkin pies in the oven.

I prepare mashed-potatoes and gravy as well as my mom’s version of cheddar cheese biscuits. I also bake a sweet, creamy cheesecake. The end result is that every dish will come out delicious, just like I remember from every year.

CSUSM students will most likely be going home and visiting family or perhaps partaking in a “Friendsgiving” with their peers.

Coming from another country, Thanksgiving was pretty new for my mom, dad and I when we first arrived in the U.S.; I was 10 years-old. And every year it does sadden us that the rest of our family are in Bulgaria, far away, not able to celebrate this holiday with us.

Tradition is important and my family and I embrace our Thanksgiving traditions by preparing the special dishes for Thanksgiving. What traditions do you and your family hold?

Happy Thanksgiving!