Club baseball drops both games against the Toreros





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

CSUSM club baseball held their second double-header of the fall, playing host to the USD Toreros on Nov. 13.

Excellent pitching for the Toreros wrote the script for the first game of the double-header. The Toreros held the Cougars to only one hit the entire game.

By the second inning of the game the Toreros were already up on the Cougars, attacking them on all phases of the game. The score after the second was 5-0, in favor of the Toreros.

Much of the same followed for the Toreros, capitalizing on running and fielding errors by the Cougars to take the win in the first game, 10-1.

After a 45-minute break, both teams regrouped to meet again and battle in the second game of the double-header.

A much different Cougars team came to play in this game as the Cougars found their bats and put together a solid ten-hit effort.

“We’re really trying to hammer in having good approaches at the plate,” said Head Coach Lee Stoops.

Baseball club president and starting shortstop Chris Benson, put together a solid effort by slapping two singles and gaining a run in the first and second inning of the game.

Although the Cougars were piling up more hits and better at bats, they didn’t get their first lead until the bottom of the fourth inning with the score at 4-3.

Heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Toreros were able to tack on three runs, pushing their lead to 7-5. With the Toreros jumping out on top, the Cougars were unable to answer with any runs of their own.

Going into the final inning, the Toreros capitalized on five walks. CSUSM was held scoreless in the bottom half of the seventh inning and dropped the second game of the double-header, 11-5.

A tough day for the Cougars, after dropping both stints of the double-header.

“We have many things to build off after these games. On defense we didn’t catch and throw the ball as well as we should,” said Benson.

CSUSM Club Baseball gets ready to start the regular season this Spring, Feb. 4-5, against CMUSD at CSUSM.