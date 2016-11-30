Cougars defeat Bulldogs in basketball season opener





The Cougars hosted the Redlands Bulldogs on Nov. 15 in The Sports Center, marking their first game of the season.

The match began with Redlands winning the tip off. However, CSUSM quickly got the advantage with a two pointer scored by junior forward Joe Boyd. At minute 13, the score was tied at 14-14.

With only one minute left of the first half, junior guard Josh Spiers scored a three pointer, putting the score at 40-27.

Sophomore Joey Sponheim for the Bulldogs then received a free throw with just seconds left on the clock. He made the basket, leaving the score at 40-31 going into halftime.

CSUSM lost points to Redlands while playing defense, but the Cougars did not get discouraged.

“We were taking shots and playing together well, but I think we need to get better defensively, and that will come with time,” says junior Ethan Alvano.

The second half started with high energy from the crowd. Right away, Alvano scored a three pointer bringing the score to 43-31.

As the clock began to run out in the second half, Boyd made a slam dunk with an assist from sophomore Nick Pallas.

Boyd had the game high of 23 points, followed by Spiers who scored 17 points.

“It felt really good to win our first game in The Sports Center. We scored well and played together but we have to get better on defense for the whole game instead of just in spurts,” forward Boyd says.

Senior Novian Cherry scored the final basket of the game, a two pointer made with five seconds left on the clock.

The Cougars concluded their first home game with a win of 93-68 over the Bulldogs.