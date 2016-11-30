Cougars fall short on senior night





The CSUSM volleyball team lost in the senior game two sets to three to the UCSD Tritons on Saturday Nov. 12 at the Sports Center.

The team honored seniors Jordan McFarland, Morgan Willis and Brooke Butler with flowers and gift bags from their teammates and coaches.

“Knowing this was the last collegiate game for me definitely had an impact it was exciting and everyone was out there playing for each other “ said middle backer, Willis. “This season alone was probably the most cohesive team we’ve had.”

Butler and Morgan, scored the first two points of the game and McFarland provided two impressive digs. However, the Cougars dropped the first set, 22-25.

CSUSM dominated the second set 25-15, which garnered serious momentum heading into the third set.

The Cougars were able to maintain their tremendous energy into the third set opening up the game with a 10-4 advantage, and easily dominated, 25-14.

The Tritons were able to silence the Cougars in the fourth set by controlling the pace and tempo. The Tritons jumped out to a lead of 23-7 and easily took the fourth set by a score of 25-13.

The Tritons held off the Cougars in the fifth set of the match outpouring a strong 9-2 start. The Cougars were able to counter some points, but fell short 7-15.

“We play outstanding at times like we did in sets two and three and take a break in set four and we need to learn how to shut the door on teams and you can’t do that at this league or in any league at this level…that is something to build upon for next year” said Head Volleyball Coach Andrea Leonard

Having played their final games of their careers, the seniors were able to look back and reminisce on their time spent as a Cougar.

“I saw myself grow over the years” said outside hitter, Butler, who finished the game with nine kills and four digs. “It’s a crazy feeling and although this chapter is closing in my life, a new one is opening.”

While Leonard sent off three seniors on senior night.

“Seeing these seniors leave was really emotional…they were players that had to buy into things that they didn’t yet see and they had to trust me on it, and we still had to work hard to get that next level and I think that’s where it’s most emotional because they did trust, they did believe, and they worked really hard” Said Head Coach Leonard.

The team finished the season with an overall record of 15-11 and 8-9 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference. These records improve from last season’s 6-23 overall and 3-17 in CCAA conference.

The Cougars will return 15 players for the 2017 season.