Women's club soccer tie in last home game of the season





Filed under Sports

CSUSM women’s club soccer is still undefeated after tying 1-1 with Loyola Marymount University at on Nov. 5..

Cougars started with the ball, but the Lions quickly matched their momentum. Cougar Jaelyn Lozano, scored at minute 34, barely skimming the goalie’s fingertips and hitting the back of the net. After that goal, the Cougars owned the first half, pressuring the defense and making important connections.

When the first half ended, the Cougars had a total of 12 shots and four saves. The score was 1-0.

The Lions started with the ball in the next half, picking up the energy and pressuring the Cougars’ defense. However, that didn’t last long. The Cougars got their second wind and kept the ball down at the Lions’ half.

Despite their possession of the ball for most of the game, in the last three minutes, the Lions had a breakaway and scored, ending the game in a tie.

Jaelyn Lozano said scoring picked up the game and the team’s motivation.

“I think we really needed that first goal to get everyone on their toes and motivated … We have two more games we just need to finish this season strong.”

Club President Stephanie Ferro, explained the team’s constant improvements in minor details would accentuate the team’s strengths.

“I feel like we are connecting more and learning each other’s style of play and, just overall, working as a team way better,” Ferro said. “We were making more plays off the ball and winning more balls in the air and just try to keep our energy up the whole game.”

The Cougars win-loss-tie record is 4-0-3. Coach Richie Kaiser said he is planning on continuing that record by encouraging the team’s motivation and positivity.

“[We are] just maintaining the energy and positivity around the girls and keep sticking to what we are doing and our style of play, pattern of play.”