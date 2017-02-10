A Love Story





Two weeks.

That’s how long it took to get an official date with the new guy at work. From nonstop laughs to shared smiles, I knew I could get his number. I remember him talking about needing someone to cover a shift, so I took the opportunity to swoop in. “Why don’t you give me your number,” I said, “and maybe I can cover it for you.” BAM. Got him.

One month.

That’s how long it took before I got a promise ring from him.

It was the day before my two week road trip exploring the West Coast. We sat in the Irvine Shopping Center parking lot, fighting about the usual topic couples argue about, like where to eat at. It escalated quickly; and at the tipping point he pulled out a box with a tear in his eye. “I wouldn’t want to argue with anyone else,” he said.

Six months.

That’s how long it took before a bigger diamond was presented. That day we were on a high note. I was waiting for him to pick me up to go to church. “Coffee?” was his text; who knew this coffee would be made extra special today. Upon his arrival, I opened the door. I walked out to his car, but he didn’t seem to be there. I glanced to my right, and there he was with red roses and a coffee in hand. As he came closer, there was a diamond ring encircling the green straw of the coffee cup. To my disbelief, the words came out, “Will you be my princess forever?”

Nine months.

That’s how long it’s been since the start, and we are stronger than ever. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve known someone. When it is “The One,” it feels like you’ve been together for a lifetime. There is not a single day filled with regrets or uncertainty. After all, I’m the one who wanted him first, and now I have him for the rest of my life. BAM. Got him, forever.