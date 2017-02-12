Students, vets, push cancer awareness





Last year, a group of CSUSM students and military veterans received news that a fellow student veteran had been diagnosed with cancer.

Inspired to take action, the group rallied together and garnered support for the student by holding an event where attendees shaved their heads in a noble act of solidarity.

Additionally, the group raised money for the Fisher House Foundation which, according to the foundation’s website, “… is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay, at no cost, while a loved one is receiving treatment.” The foundation served over 30,000 families in 2016 and provided 11,000 students with $18 million in scholarships.

The event found significant success and is planning to hold its second installment on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Sunset Park, San Marcos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature, catering from Two Brothers from Italy Pizza and have 30 classic cars on display, courtesy of Visions Car Club.

Every donation made on Saturday will be given to the Fisher House Foundation and the Military Heroes Campaign, a military veteran and family aid. As popularity for the event increases in time, the group will look to expand their efforts further through San Diego County.

A website is currently under construction by the CSUSM group that will allow users to donate and find more information on the group’s efforts. In the meantime, inquiries can be directed towards [email protected] and [email protected]