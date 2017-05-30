Cougars finish year on three game win streak





Sports

The Cougars softball team traveled north to Carson on April 28 and 29 to finish their 2017 season, as they faced Cal State Dominguez Hills in a hard fought California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) series.

Friday and Saturday held double-header action as the Cougars beat the Toros three out of four times.

CSUSM dropped the first games of the series by the score of 0-1, but then won the next three with the scores of 9-1, 6-3, 3-2. San Marcos finished the year at 12-36 overall and 11-28 in CCAA conference play.

The first two games of the series were played on Friday, April 28 where the Cougars dropped the first one by the score of 0-1. Pitcher Amanda Horbasch took the loss in the game, as the Cougars weren’t able to bring a run across off five hits in the game.

Both teams’ defense controlled the pace of the game, as the Toros finished the game with just six hits. The only run that came across the board was from the bat of Toros infielder Kendelle Messersmith off a sac fly in the bottom of the sixth.

Following the loss, the Cougars hit the field for game two where they were able to take down the Toros by the score of 9-1. The Cougars scored five runs in the first inning.

Senior pitcher Ashley Dagenais allowed one earned run on six innings of work with two strikeouts. San Marcos tacked on two more in the third and two more in the sixth to finish the game with nine runs, giving them the highest run total of the season.

On Saturday, April 29 the final two games of the series were played to finish off the season.

The first game of the doubleheader was a 6-3 win by the Cougars. The Cougars struck first, compiling two runs off a towering home run by freshman infielder, April Perez. The Toros didn’t go quietly with runs coming in the bottom of the second and third, as they tied the score at 2-2.

The Cougars would respond by pouring on four more runs in the top of the sixth. The Toros weren’t able to answer all four scores as they were only allowed to capture one. With Dagenais on the bump again for the Cougars four runs was all it took to take down a tough team two straight times.

The Cougars finished off their season with a come from behind victory to take down Cal State Dominguez Hills by the score of 3-2. The Toros struck first and scored two runs in the first two innings of the game, giving the Toros a 2-0 lead heading into the final innings of the game.

CSUSM responded to the Toros’ run with two runs of their own coming in the top half of the fourth inning. Senior pitcher Amanda Horbasch received the win on the hill for the Cougars. She helped herself as she tied the game from the plate with an RBI (run batted in) single in the fourth.

The Cougars completed the comeback in the top of the seventh inning as they scored off a throwing error miscue by the Toros infield. The Cougars took the field for the last time this season smelling their third win of the weekend.

Two quick outs provided the Cougars with relief, but a single and throwing error by the Cougars allowed the game-tying run to be just 60 feet from home plate. Horbasch, with momentum starting to dwindle, kept her composure as she forced a groundout to give her and the Cougars a season ending victory.

“I am stronger than I think I am. I can go through anything. Even in tough situations, I have a defense and people behind me, backing me up,” said Horbasch.

“There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. It’s important not to dwell on your failures because that will just ruin you. It’s definitely important to stay positive,” said Fauria as she capped off a season batting .310 and adding a team high 12 stolen bases to her campaign.

CSUSM finishes their 2017 season on a three game win streak and plenty of momentum carrying into next season. Seniors Ashley Dagenais, Meagan Esteban, Breanna Fulton, Holly Fauria and Amanda Horbasch participated in their final games representing CSUSM.