Shout out to CSUSM's best and most inspiring professors





Filed under Opinion

I’ve reached my senior year here at CSUSM and my last fall semester in school, as I don’t plan on pursuing a master’s degree. My choice to not continue studying is partly because it is rare to find a teacher who is passionate about what they’re teaching while engaging the students in the subject. However, during my almost three years here, I’ve come across two teachers that I wished I could have taken all my classes with.

The first one is Dr. Joon Lee. Anyone in the COMM or MASS department should know who this brilliant and funny professor is. I took three classes with Dr. Lee (Media, Religion & Pop Culture; Mass Media Ethics; and Media & Mixed Reality), and if I knew what I know now, I would have taken all possible classes with him.

His lectures are fun, engaging and almost always relatable to today’s society. The analysis Dr. Lee had us do made me think differently about our media and technology world, and the relationship we as humans have with it. I recommend anyone who is even slightly interested in media, to take one of his classes…I have no doubt that it won’t be your last.

The second professor I’d like to give a shout out for is Dr. Karen Eso. This sweet Canadian made a psychology class about human sexuality noticeably more comfortable than the name of the class would lead you to believe. Not only is it a 300 level psychology class, but the focus being on human sexuality, I had no idea what to expect. I truly believe that this subject is an important one that everyone would benefit from studying, and with a professor like Dr. Eso it’s not intimidating at all; in fact, quite the opposite. I have never seen anyone so relaxed while talking about sex and all the crazy things relating to it and sexuality.

Dr. Eso’s way of directing the class made me comfortable to participate, even though it took place in ARTS 240 (lecture hall). The homework, readings and lectures all made me see sexuality in a new light as well as view my own relationships differently.

Thank you, Karen, for being such an inspiring woman and making me even more confident in myself.

For anyone struggling to find great professors, these professors will be a blast, I can guarantee that you won’t regret it.