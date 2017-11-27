Sorority hosts 13 annual Cultural Expo

Close Maria Sandoval dancing Ballet Folklorico from Baja California Northe during the Cultural Expo hosted by Alpha Pi Sigma on Nov. 9. Micaela Johansson

Micaela Johansson Maria Sandoval dancing Ballet Folklorico from Baja California Northe during the Cultural Expo hosted by Alpha Pi Sigma on Nov. 9.





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The sound of Latino music echoed over the USU Amphitheatre and displays of flags from all over the world were set up.

A long line of students waited to participate in the 13th annual Culture Expo held by sorority group Alpha Pi Sigma (AΠΣ) on Thursday, Nov. 9.

“We have this event every year to raise cultural awareness to the community,” said APS sorority member Minnie Watson and continued with highlighting the importance of cultural knowledge.

Students picked up a paper passport by the ladies sitting at the entrance table. This passport was used to collect stamps from the different attending student centers such as the Black Student Center and the Cross-Cultural Center to learn a little more about different cultures such as Panama.

The speakers kept playing music from all around the world and once students had their passports stamped, they had a chance to take photos in front of a black photo-wall set up by APS.

Sushi, tacos and spaghetti were some of the culturally-based foods the attendees could indulge in before getting ready to watch the performances.

Bryan Hernandez aka Dr. Peppa started off the performances with some rapping followed by dances from sorority Alpha Kappa Delta and Fraternities Delta Sigma Chi and Nu Alpha Kappa. Ballet Folklorico de CSUSM and CSUSM Tahitian dance group also performed with culturally based dancing.

“We are a cultural organization here on campus and APS invited us, they are an organization that we would love to collaborate with more, to expand our network,” said Maria Sandoval from Ballet Folklorico de CSUSM after their performance.

As the 13th annual Culture Expo ended successfully, participant’s passports got put in a raffle and the APS’ hostess announced the winners by the end of the event and the winners received a $25 gas gift card.