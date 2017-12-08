The perfect soul food recipe to warm you up this winter

Savor a slice of shepherd's pie with good company on a winter night.







I always look forward to the meals that my dad makes around Christmas time. One of my favorite recipes that he whips up when the weather gets cold is his shepherd’s pie. If you’re looking for a savory soul food recipe to make with your family for the holidays, this shepherd’s pie recipe is the perfect dish.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

6 peeled potatoes

2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

1 cup of milk

1 lb. ground beef

½ bag of frozen mixed vegetables (corn, pea and carrots)

12 slices of cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon. minced garlic

1 teaspoon. salt

1 teaspoon. pepper

1 teaspoon. each of any of your favorite seasonings

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Boil the potatoes in salted water until they become tender when pierced with a fork. Drain the water and pour the potatoes into a large bowl.

While the potatoes cool, heat a large skillet on high and add the ground beef. Cook the beef until it is browned and begin adding your favorite seasonings to taste. Add two cans of cream of mushroom soup to the ground beef, and mix until evenly distributed. Pour half a bag of frozen mixed veggies, fold them into the ground beef and let the meat-filling cook on low heat.

Head back over to the potatoes and mash them using an electric beater. add a half-cup of milk, minced garlic and a liberal helping of pepper, and mix until the ingredients are combined throughout the mashed potatoes.

Take a buttered casserole dish and fill the bottom layer with mashed potatoes. Add enough cheese slices to cover the first layer of mashed potatoes, then spread the meat filling across the layer of cheese slices. Layer the rest of the mashed potatoes over the meat filling, and then top off the potatoes with cheese slices with smoked paprika for a dash of color and flavor.

Bake the shepherd’s pie for about 20 minutes, until the top layer of potatoes begins to turn golden, and you’re left with a hot and delicious winter meal.