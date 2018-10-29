Social justice warriors aim for advocacy and solutions

A fist in the air is one way to represent social justice.

Social justice issues have plagued humankind since the establishment of societies and expectations of living.

In 2018, it might seem like the work of so-called Social Justice Warriors (SJWs) is done, but that is entirely untrue.

The Heritage Foundation defines social justice as, “the capacity to organize with others to accomplish ends that benefit the whole community.” Thereby, the term social justice is transparent, the emphasis of justice regarding current social issues.

There are certainly many social justices issues that remain unsolved, which implores me to believe that while some people look down upon activists and SJWs, these issues continue to stay the same or worsen and we must eventually find solutions.

SJW are often seen in a negative light as self-righteous, insincere or far too politically correct. Labeling someone an SJW, due to the overwhelmingly negative opinions surrounding the term, dismisses their beliefs and valid opinions while making them seem radical.

Because the term is commonly used in a pejorative manner, I wouldn’t want to consider myself an SJW.

According to an article in the Huffington Post, it is easier to be considered a SJW than one might think, “…Turns out that if you’re anti-gun, you’re an SJW. If you support body positivity, you’re an SJW. If you’re against police brutality, you’re also an SJW.”

As all of these examples listed are entirely complex and relevant issues to be passionate about, some people who have little understanding of the issue could come out of the woodwork and misconstrue another person’s actions.

SJWs are simply advocates for social justice and bringing awareness to topical issues. If that involves a certain level of political correctness and people believing they are hypersensitive, then it’s the fault of society and not SJWs themselves.

They are not spreading ideas with mal-intent or trying to antagonize certain groups of people with differing opinions, though it is very often that SJWs themselves are attacked by people with opposing beliefs.

It’s important to remember that the causes you are passionate about are relevant and are worthy of other people’s time and awareness.

Don’t let other people stifle your opinions and beliefs.