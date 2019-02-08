Have a stress-free semester

As the school year kicks off and classes begin to pile up, staying organized becomes difficult. However, organization is key to ensuring you stay on track and have a balanced semester. The most important thing to remember is to ensure you are staying on top of all due dates, especially when it comes to homework. It is easy to want to blow off homework and wait until the last second to complete it.

However, if you are a full-time student you will soon realize how quickly the assignments pile up. Before you know it, you have three quizzes, two papers and six worksheets due on the same day. The best way to prevent this from happening is to complete according to its due dates. One way to encourage homework completion is to ensure you have a clean workspace.

Having a designated homework area can help students stay on track with tasks.

I recommend setting up a small desk and chair in an area with plenty of light.

Attach a wall calendar right above the desk and color coordinate it with due dates of assignments, exams and other important activities. This acts as a daily reminder of all tasks that need to be completed for the week. Being aware of due dates allows you to manage your time more efficiently and lessens your chances of forgetting something important.

Another helpful tip for staying organized is to have designated bins filled with folders, notebooks, etc. You can do this by stacking magazine holders side by side and labeling them according to their contents. This ensures that you have easy access to materials and prevents you from losing any important lecture notes. While there is no way to completely eliminate stress from your college career, you certainly can lessen the amount of stress you encounter.

Staying organized and on top of assignments can make all the difference in your life. Remember, it may not be easy, but it will be worth it.