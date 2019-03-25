CSUSM win against CSUMB, advance to 17-9 overall.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The CSUSM women’s basketball team collected a win over the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters, increasing their winning streak to six.

The Cougars started the first quarter strong, resulting in the Otters only scoring 12 points while CSUSM scored 24 points. Freshman guard Dynnah Buckner lead the Cougars in scoring with seven points, followed by sophomore forward Emma Forel with six points.

In the second half, Otter Kim Mckinney scored a layup in the paint which cut the Cougars lead to nine (29-19). A rebound by guard Camille Parker gave the Otters possession, senior Jenna Viss was able to score a layup at 3:51 (29-22). However, consecutive layups by the Cougars and a late three by Kelsey Forrester allowed CSUSM to head into halftime with an 11-point lead (39-28).

Coming back from halftime, the Cougars continued to dominate, as a team scoring 12 points in the third quarter. CSUSM’s largest lead of the night was by 19 points at the 3:37 mark in the third quarter when Forrel made 1-of-2 free throws (51-32).

An assist by senior guard Cheyenne Ertz to Forrester allowed the Cougars to end the fourth quarter with a three pointer, ending the game with a 15 point win (67-52).

The Cougars were led by sophomore guard Akayla Hackson who had 19 points and Forel who reached her seventh double double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds. As a team CSUSM shot 76.9% from the free throw line and went 45.6% in field goals.

CSUSM improve to 17-9 overall and 14-8 in California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play. CSUMB drop to 1-25 overall, 1-21 in CCAA.

CSUSM will enter the first round of the CCAA tournament on March 5 as they face the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros at the Sports Center, tip off is set for 5:30.