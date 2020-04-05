Activities to do while in self-quarantine

With the threat of the Coronavirus outbreak get- ting worse, the world is experiencing a pandemic at the moment, and it is something, unlike anything anyone has experienced in a long time.

With these uncertain times that society is in, many people are having fears and doubts about the effects that this will have on the future. In order to combat the spread of the virus the government-mandated an order to ‘stay in place’.

This puts many of us in our homes and we may be left with anxiety wondering about the state of the world.

The long break from school may have been a time of relaxation for a brief moment, but in this time of self-isolation and social distancing, you may get tired of sitting at home or lose focus in wanting to do schoolwork.

So in order to avoid going stirs crazy, here are some things that you can do to fill your time.

Clean. This may seem like such a basic, mundane and tedious task that you usually put off for as long as possible. However, since you are going to be stuck at home for a while, cleaning up and organizing your space may give you a sense of calm and organization.

Having the space around you be tidy can help get you in the mind frame to be motivated and have a more productive day.

Read a book. Whether it’s for a class or for pleasure, now is a good time to crack open a book and either unwind or catch up on the reading for that one class that you may have been falling behind in.

Learn a new skill. Since you are stuck at home until who knows when now is a perfect time to be learning something that you have always wanted to learn like a new language or an instrument. You could try and perfect your artistic skills or your cooking abilities. Perhaps you’ll find a new hobby you enjoy doing.

Keep in touch with family and friends. Now is a good time to spend quality time with your family, assuming that everyone is healthy. Have meals together, watch a movie together, have meaningful conversations and maybe sort out any issues that may be occurring. It is also a good idea to have time apart so you can keep the peace in the home. Stay in touch with your friends through social media, text messaging and Face- Time. You can even watch a movie with friends through a new Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party.

Get outside, while maintaining social distance. Getting out of the house to get a breath of fresh air and a bit of exercise can help you stay level-headed during these stressful times. As long as you stay at least six feet apart from others and wash your hands once you return, you can stay safe and healthy.

Lastly, rest. Catching up on sleep is very beneficial to reducing your stress levels as well as helping you stay healthy overall.

Due to the strange time society is experiencing, it is important to stay calm and stay home. Do things to take your mind off of everything that is going on at the moment.