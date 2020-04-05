Crafts to keep you busy during self-isolation

During this time, you may want to try something new or to take your mind off of the current situation in the world.

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading and no real end to the self-isolation period insight, you may find yourself with a bit more free time now that you are not having to attend classes on campus. Keeping yourself busy is a good way to get your mind off of the crazy things that are going on in the world right now. So, between the homework and online classes and of course catching up on sleep, here are some easy, time-consuming crafts to keep you entertained.

Craft #1: Make a blanket or scarf with Loop-It Yarn. This is a bundle of yarn that comes with loops already tied on each strand. This is done to mimic the stitching needed to crochet or knit. This craft allows you to knit without needles. It makes it easier to make a woven blanket or scarf. For this, all you need is a spool of the Loop-It Yarn and to follow the instructions that come with it. It can be a bit confusing at first, but once you get the hang of it, it becomes easier. You can find it on the Michaels Craft Store website or Amazon.com.

Craft #2: Make individual piggy banks for each type of coin, separating nickels from dimes, etc. For this, you’ll need an empty plastic water bottle, a hot glue gun or double-sided tape and scissors. Rinse the water bottle and clean it with soap and water. Then, dry it off. Afterward, decorate the outside of the bottle however you want.

Lastly, cut a slit at the top of the bottle cap to insert the change. If you want to create a specific thing with this craft, you can turn this into a pig. You will need all the same things as the first part along with four empty bottle caps or thread spools for the legs and a small piece of pipe cleaner. In order to do this, take a water bottle and clean it. Then, using the construction paper, cut out shapes for ears and small circles for the nostrils and eyes. Rest the bottle on its side and cut a slit out of the top of the pig for the coins to go inside. Then glue on the ears to the side of the bottle (this would be the top of the pig if the bottle is on its side.) Glue on the eyes to the bottle itself and glue the nostrils onto the bottle cap.

Lastly, glue whatever you choose to use for the feet to the “bottom” of the pig and the piece of pipe cleaner to the back of the pig. If you don’t want to look for supplies around your house, you could always work on your drawing skills or simply buy an adult coloring book, which provides more time-consuming designs.

Whatever you choose to do, try and allow yourself to clear your mind from the scary situation that society is in.