Healthy snacks to get you through finals

Do you ever crave a snack, but you’re trying to be healthy? Make these quick and nutritious snacks that will keep you full and give you energy to get you through your day.

With the end of the semester fast approaching, you are probably super busy with finals, papers and exams alike. If you’re looking for something to snack on while you get your work done, here are a few healthy snacks you can easily make.

Dates filled with nut butter

This recipe is super easy. Take three to four dates and slice them open. If there is a pit in the middle, take it out. Then, fill the date with your choice of nut butter (or soy or sunflower butter if you have a nut allergy).

This healthy snack will keep you full and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Vegan strawberry and chocolate ice cream

For this recipe you will need 1 ½ cups of frozen strawberries, 1 cup of non-dairy milk of your choice, 4 pitted dates, ¼ cup of cocoa powder, 1 tbsp of vanilla extract (you can add more to taste if you like) and red wine, optional.

All you need to combine all of the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. It should have the consistency of soft-serve ice cream. You can add more strawberries if it’s too liquidy or more milk if it’s too thick. You can either add red wine or extra milk to make it less thick.

Freeze for three to four hours. Once it’s solid enough, serve and enjoy.

Sliced Apple Drizzled with Tahini Sauce

This recipe is exactly what it sounds like. And, in case you don’t know what tahini sauce is, it is a sauce used in Meditearnian cooking made from hulled sesame seeds. You can buy it already made in the grocery store.

To make this, simply slice an apple then drizzle tahini sauce over it. Another option would be to dip the slices into a bowl of tahini sauce. It is the perfect bend of savory and sweet.

Air-Popped Popcorn

First, you will need to buy popcorn kernels then put them into a brown paper bag with some sea salt, folding over the top, and microwaving it until most of the kernels have popped.

Steamed Edamame

Edamame, also known as soybeans, are a great source of protein. They make a quick snack that you can make while you’re taking a little break from your finals prep.

To cook, boil a pot of water under a steamer basket and allow the beans to steam for about 10 minutes or boil in a pot of water on the stove. Once cooked, serve in a bowl with a pinch of sea salt.

These snacks add a perfect boost of energy to your day and are a healthy alternative to a bag of chips, although you deserve some chips every once in a while.

