Decorate your home for the holidays with these tips

Decorate your home for the holidays with these ideas to make cool ornaments for your tree.

It seems like a lot of people are getting into the holiday spirit this year, and if you want to get ahead on your holiday decorating, here are a few ideas you can use.

Pinecone Ornaments

For these, place a sheet of newspaper or something on the surface you are working on to protect it. Decorate the pinecones with metallic spray paint. Then, after they dry, attach an ornament hanger or a piece of string to the top of the pine cone then hang it on your tree.

Miniature Toy Ornaments

If you find little toys or items around your house and don’t know what to do with them, you can turn them into ornaments. Get playful with your tree by turning small toys into ornaments. All you need is an ornament hanger or a small strand of string. Attach it or tie it to the item then place it on the tree.

Jingle Bell Ornament

This one is super simple yet festive. Loop ribbon through the top of a jingle bell (you can find these in your local craft store) and place on a tree branch.

Chalkboard Drawn Tree

If you don’t want the hassle of putting up a real tree, then you can make a tree on a chalkboard. Draw a tree on the chalkboard and then decorate, either by drawing on ornaments or stringing on ornaments by threading them onto a piece of yarn then putting that on the chalkboard tree.

Stacked Present Tree

For this all you need are boxes of different sizes wrapped in green wrapping paper. Then stack the boxes in the shape of a tree. For decorations you can stick on bows of different colors or cut out ornament shapes then stick them all over the tree. This is a great alternative to a real tree as long as you do not have pets or small children, because it can get knocked over easily.

Bookshelf “Christmas Tree”

If you do not want a christmas tree in your house, but still want your home to feel festive, you can arrange your shelves (ideally a bookshelf) to look like the outline of a tree. This works if you have shelves that are one on top of the other. Rearrange the items on your shelves to replicate a tree, starting smaller at the top then getting wider as you go down.

There are many ways to decorate your home for the holidays if you’d like and it’s a nice way to brighten up your home for a while.

