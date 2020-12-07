Need a break? Laugh a bit with these jokes
December 7, 2020
Who’s there?
Control Freak.
Con…
OK, now you say, “Control Freak who?”
Hear about the new restaurant called Karma?
There’s no menu: You get what you deserve.
A bear walks into a bar and says, “Give me a whiskey and … cola.”
“Why the big pause?” asks the bartender. The bear shrugged. “I’m not sure; I was born with them.”
Did you hear about the actor who fell through the floorboards?
He was just going through a stage.
Why don’t scientists trust atoms?
Because they make up everything.
What does a nosy pepper do?
Gets jalapeño business!
Why can’t you explain puns to kleptomaniacs?
They always take things literally.
What’s the difference between a cat and a comma?
A cat has claws at the end of paws; a comma is a pause at the end of a clause.
Source: https://www.rd.com/list/short-jokes/
