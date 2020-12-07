Need a break? Laugh a bit with these jokes

Take a break from your busy schedule and get a laugh out of these jokes.

Who’s there?

Control Freak.

Con…

OK, now you say, “Control Freak who?”

Hear about the new restaurant called Karma?

There’s no menu: You get what you deserve.

A bear walks into a bar and says, “Give me a whiskey and … cola.”

“Why the big pause?” asks the bartender. The bear shrugged. “I’m not sure; I was born with them.”

Did you hear about the actor who fell through the floorboards?

He was just going through a stage.

Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

Because they make up everything.

What does a nosy pepper do?

Gets jalapeño business!

Why can’t you explain puns to kleptomaniacs?

They always take things literally.

What’s the difference between a cat and a comma?

A cat has claws at the end of paws; a comma is a pause at the end of a clause.

